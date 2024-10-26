Sunrise Avenue is history, Samu Haber now only exists as a solo artist. He has just been on a club tour with his solo album "Me Free My Way". blue News finds out which DJ BoBo song is his favorite.

Vanessa Büchel

Samu Haber ended his current club tour with a performance at the Volkshaus in Zurich.

The likeable Finn was on the road with "Me Free My Way", his first solo album in English.

The singer no longer plays Sunrise Avenue songs on stage.

For his role as a coach on "The Voice of Germany", he is determined to learn how to pronounce the German word "tatsächlich". Show more

"I'm really happy where I am right now," says Samu Haber (48) in an interview. blue News met the likeable Finn before his performance in Zurich on October 22.

His show at the Volkshaus marked the end of his current club tour. In his luggage: "Me Free My Way", his first solo album in English. All his concerts are sold out.

Although it's been quite a while since he rocked the stage with his former bandmates under the name Sunrise Avenue, the singer's fans still love the songs of the successful Finnish group.

Will he continue to perform them on stage after Sunrise Avenue's demise? Samu is clear: "No. I won't be singing any songs by Sunrise Avenue, Rea Garvey, DJ BoBo, Modern Talking or Bon Jovi." He pauses briefly when it comes to DJ BoBo because he is a "cool guy". If Samu had to put one of the Swiss singer's songs on the setlist, it would be "Vampires Are Alive".

Samu Haber: "Sauna is magic"

However, Samu's setlist currently features his new songs. "Gimme Your Hand" is one of them, which took shape thanks to a visit to the sauna.

As the 48-year-old explains, he met a music producer there who had always wanted to work with him. Samu is certain: "Sauna is magic."

Samu Haber is currently back on the jury of "The Voice of Germany", where he is battling for victory with his talents. Competing for a place in the final is Yvonne Catterfeld (44).

To prepare for the show, Samu worked on his German with coach Dirk before the show started. But he can't get rid of one thing: the Finn likes to swear from time to time. However, he wants to memorize the word "tatsächlich" particularly well because Yvonne Catterfeld uses it so often.

