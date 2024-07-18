3.05 pm

The festival visitors are looking for the shade

Today is the day: Patent Ochner plays on the main stage in the evening. Friday is already sold out and the first fans of the band have arrived at the Gurten.

With parasols against the hot temperatures. Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg Florias play on the Waldbühne. Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg The die-hards don't need shade - but beer. Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg Only a few hours left until Patent Ochsner. Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg

The weather is around thirty degrees and most festival-goers are looking for the shade. But there are also those who prefer to enjoy their beer in the blazing sun.

Patent Ochsner are only a few hours away. Unfortunately, the tickets are gone, so it's all the better that the Patent Ochner concert will be broadcast by blue Music on Friday from 8.45 pm here in the stream on blue News and on the blue News app and from 10.30 pm on free TV on blue Zoom.

Also as a premiere: The concert will be broadcast live in seven cinemas in Switzerland from 8.30pm.

