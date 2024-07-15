  1. Residential Customers
Surprise at Moon&Stars Here Wincent Weiss hurries through the fans to a special stage

Dominik Müller

15.7.2024

Wincent Weiss leaves the Moon&Stars stage on the Piazza Grande in Locarno in the middle of the concert on Sunday to play from a balcony. Watch the video to see how stressful such a postponement can be.

15.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Wincent Weiss played at Moon&Stars in Locarno on Friday.
  • The German pop star performed two songs on a balcony on the Piazza Grande.
  • Watch the video to see how quickly the artist had to reach the unfamiliar stage.
Show more

"We're just going to play where we've never played before in our lives," says Wincent Weiss in the middle of his concert at Moon&Stars in Locarno on Sunday. His plan: to move the band from the stage to a balcony and perform the songs "Unter meiner Haut" and "Morgen" there.

The German pop singer has set himself an ambitious target to ensure that this happens within a reasonable period of time. According to the production schedule, he has one minute for the postponement. In an interview with blue Music, however, he announced that he wanted to do it in 45 seconds.

In order not to waste a second, Wincent Weiss first makes his way directly through the fans on the Piazza Grande before switching to sprint mode. In the video, you get a glimpse behind the scenes and see how quickly the artist had to act. And, of course, whether he was able to meet his deadline.

