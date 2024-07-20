How does all the bands' equipment get to the Gurtenfestival every year? blue Music host Bettina Bestgen investigated this question and set off at 07.00 in the morning.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Gurtenfestival takes place from July 17 to 21.

There is a lot of logistical work behind the four-day live festival - because each band has its own show and its own equipment.

For this article, blue Music host Bettina Bestgen helped a truck driver bring Justice's equipment to the Gurten. Show more

Early in the morning, blue Music host Bettina Bestgen meets Dominic Schilt (Gurtenfestival production) in Bern, where the trucks of Gurten headliner Justice are just arriving from Paris.

After the equipment has been reloaded into a Gurten truck, off they go - with Bettina on the passenger side.

Truck driver Thomas knows the way through Gurtendörfli like the back of his hand. "After 25 years, you know what to look out for," he says. Every festival, he makes around 110 truck journeys with other drivers.

Watch the video to find out what the difficulties are on the driveway and why Thomas almost changed his route because of Bettina.

