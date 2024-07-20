  1. Residential Customers
With the truck to the Gurtenfestival How the equipment gets up the mountain

Marius Egger

20.7.2024

How does all the bands' equipment get to the Gurtenfestival every year? blue Music host Bettina Bestgen investigated this question and set off at 07.00 in the morning.

20.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Gurtenfestival takes place from July 17 to 21.
  • There is a lot of logistical work behind the four-day live festival - because each band has its own show and its own equipment.
  • For this article, blue Music host Bettina Bestgen helped a truck driver bring Justice's equipment to the Gurten.
Show more

Early in the morning, blue Music host Bettina Bestgen meets Dominic Schilt (Gurtenfestival production) in Bern, where the trucks of Gurten headliner Justice are just arriving from Paris.

After the equipment has been reloaded into a Gurten truck, off they go - with Bettina on the passenger side.

Truck driver Thomas knows the way through Gurtendörfli like the back of his hand. "After 25 years, you know what to look out for," he says. Every festival, he makes around 110 truck journeys with other drivers.

Watch the video to find out what the difficulties are on the driveway and why Thomas almost changed his route because of Bettina.

Experience the best concerts with blue Music
zVg

With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on site, on the road and at home. We accompany many of the best and biggest national open airs and show the stars of the scene in front of and behind the scenes exclusively on all our channels: online at blue News, on social media and with blue Zoom and blue TV also on the big screen at home.

Fans of Patent Ochsner.

Fans of Patent Ochsner"Büne, you've really used me out of my mind"

Nemo at the Gurtenfestival 2024.

Nemo at the Gurtenfestival 2024"I feel an incredible amount of pressure"

Festival summer 2024. Blue Music brings these concerts to your home

Festival summer 2024Blue Music brings these concerts to your home

