Gurtenfestival 2024 in the ticker If you want to get up the Gurten quickly - you have to run
Martina Stadelmann
18.7.2024
From July 17 to 20, thousands of music lovers will once again gather on the Gurten, the federal city's local mountain. This year's open-air festival boasts names such as Peter Fox, Stormzy, Justice, Patent Ochsner, Burna Boy and Nelly Furtado.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The Gurtenfestival takes place this year from July 17 to 20.
- This year, Peter Fox, Stormzy, Justice, Patent Ochsner, Burna Boy and Nelly Furtado are among those playing on Bern's local mountain.
- We will be reporting on the latest events in the Slow Ticker.
LivetickerNew posts
Liveticker closed
16:16
Waiting times of over 45 minutes in the "Fastlane" too
"For faster entry and exit, you can use a separate entrance at the valley and mountain station of the Gurtenbähnli with the Comfort Zone festival wristband," says the Gurtenfestival homepage.
But even in the so-called "Fastlane", waiting times are currently 45 - 60 minutes, as one reader reports.
At least half of the visitors have made their way up the Gurten - and that at over 30 degrees.
2.36 pm
Festival visitors show off their fancy tattoos
From Joshi to aditotoro: we went in search of the best tattoos on the Gurten. Find out more in the video:
The second day on Bern's local mountain is now underway. Today you can expect acts like Nemo, Burna Boy and Brutalism 3000.
The first concert will be rocked by Ikan Hyu.
We will report as usual in the Slow Ticker. Stay tuned.
LivetickerNew posts
Liveticker closed
23.36 hrs
"It feels like a blessing to me"
Peter Fox provides a crowning finale to the first day. The former Seeed frontman has new songs in his luggage after a ten-year solo career.Peter FoxPeter Fox
As announced, he enters the main stage at 11 p.m. sharp and lets the visitors shake their hips for the last time today, even though the temperatures have been below 15 degrees for some time.
Half an hour later, Fox makes a round in the front row and takes half the audience on stage. For most of the rest of the show, around 70 people from the audience dance along to the German's show as backing dancers.
We say goodbye for today and wish you a good night!
7.38 pm
The Gurten is not lacking in culinary variety
The festival visitors grab a bite to eat before Stormzy gets the main stage shaking at 8.15 pm and it's hard to move between the different stages.
We took a look around and asked what the festival visitors were having for dinner. And: the variety is huge, there's probably something from all over the world.The Gurten is not lacking in culinary delightsThe Gurten is not lacking in culinary delights
5.56 pm
The mood on Bern's local mountain is relaxed
After the gates open for the first festival visitors on Wednesday, the first beers are tapped and people sit together in groups.With the beer comes the good moodWith the beer comes the good mood
SOFFIE (DE) is already playing a concert on the tent stage, trying to warm up the first few festival visitors.
The German band KAFFIKIEZ is the first act to play on the main stage at 17:45.
3.00 pm
Welcome to the Gurtenfestival ticker
blue News will be live on site when the local mountain of the Swiss capital is transformed into a festival site. From July 17 to 20, the 41st Gurtenfestival will take place on Bern's local mountain and we will be reporting regularly on everything that happens here in the Slow Ticker.
Bright summer weather is forecast for the four days of the festival. The climb up the Bernese Hauberg could therefore make festival fans sweat profusely in temperatures of over thirty degrees. So don't forget to drink!
If you can't make it to the Gurtenfestival, you can stay up to date with the blue News ticker. And the best thing is: you can watch various concerts live - from the comfort of your sofa on free TV on blue Zoom or streamed on blue News.
Peter has announced four days of beautiful summer weather for this edition of the Gurtenfestival - much to the delight of all festival fans who are climbing Bern's local mountain this long weekend.
From July 17 to 20, thousands of music fans will climb Bern's local mountain in the federal city. This time, Peter Fox, Stormzy, Justice, Patent Ochsner, Burna Boy and Nelly Furtado are among those playing on the Gurten. The Gurtenfestival has been taking place since 1977 and is an integral part of the Swiss festival summer.
As a media partner, blue Music is once again broadcasting concert highlights exclusively on free TV on blue Zoom and simultaneously in the stream. You can find all the information here.
