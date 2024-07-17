If you want to get up high quickly - you have to run up the Gurten. zVg.

From July 17 to 20, thousands of music lovers will once again gather on the Gurten, the federal city's local mountain. This year's open-air festival boasts names such as Peter Fox, Stormzy, Justice, Patent Ochsner, Burna Boy and Nelly Furtado.

Martina Stadelmann

16:16 Waiting times of over 45 minutes in the "Fastlane" too "For faster entry and exit, you can use a separate entrance at the valley and mountain station of the Gurtenbähnli with the Comfort Zone festival wristband," says the Gurtenfestival homepage. But even in the so-called "Fastlane", waiting times are currently 45 - 60 minutes, as one reader reports. At least half of the visitors have made their way up the Gurten - and that at over 30 degrees.

2.36 pm Festival visitors show off their fancy tattoos From Joshi to aditotoro: we went in search of the best tattoos on the Gurten. Find out more in the video: Show more

The second day on Bern's local mountain is now underway. Today you can expect acts like Nemo, Burna Boy and Brutalism 3000.

The first concert will be rocked by Ikan Hyu.

The Swiss rock duo Ikan hyu will be playing on the main stage. Madcom / Roman Gaigg

We will report as usual in the Slow Ticker. Stay tuned.

23.36 hrs "It feels like a blessing to me" Peter Fox provides a crowning finale to the first day. The former Seeed frontman has new songs in his luggage after a ten-year solo career. Peter Fox Peter Fox creates a good atmosphere with his typical sounds. Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg He manages to really heat up the festival visitors once again. Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg Fox already has 10 years of solo career behind him. Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg But he still manages to move the crowd today. Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg Peter Fox Peter Fox creates a good atmosphere with his typical sounds. Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg He manages to really heat up the festival visitors once again. Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg Fox already has 10 years of solo career behind him. Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg But he still manages to move the crowd today. Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg As announced, he enters the main stage at 11 p.m. sharp and lets the visitors shake their hips for the last time today, even though the temperatures have been below 15 degrees for some time. Half an hour later, Fox makes a round in the front row and takes half the audience on stage. For most of the rest of the show, around 70 people from the audience dance along to the German's show as backing dancers. We say goodbye for today and wish you a good night!

7.38 pm The Gurten is not lacking in culinary variety The festival visitors grab a bite to eat before Stormzy gets the main stage shaking at 8.15 pm and it's hard to move between the different stages. We took a look around and asked what the festival visitors were having for dinner. And: the variety is huge, there's probably something from all over the world. The Gurten is not lacking in culinary delights Whether pita bread or pasta... Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg ..Asian food for the hungry... Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg ..its panini has it all... Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg ..otherwise there are also chicken nuggets and chips for on the go... Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg ..and for the very daring: Momos or hot dogs with bacon! Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg The Gurten is not lacking in culinary delights Whether pita bread or pasta... Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg ..Asian food for the hungry... Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg ..its panini has it all... Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg ..otherwise there are also chicken nuggets and chips for on the go... Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg ..and for the very daring: Momos or hot dogs with bacon! Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg

5.56 pm The mood on Bern's local mountain is relaxed After the gates open for the first festival visitors on Wednesday, the first beers are tapped and people sit together in groups. With the beer comes the good mood Where can you get the best view of the main stage? Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg The atmosphere on Bern's local mountain is slowly building up Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg The paths on the Gurten are still easy to walk on. Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg The visitors to the SOFFIE concert are also slowly getting into the mood Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg With the beer comes the good mood Where can you get the best view of the main stage? Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg The atmosphere on Bern's local mountain is slowly building up Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg The paths on the Gurten are still easy to walk on. Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg The visitors to the SOFFIE concert are also slowly getting into the mood Image: Madcom / Roman Gaigg SOFFIE (DE) is already playing a concert on the tent stage, trying to warm up the first few festival visitors. SOFFIE has been playing on the tent stage since 4:30 pm. Madcom / Roman Gaigg The German band KAFFIKIEZ is the first act to play on the main stage at 17:45.

3.00 pm Welcome to the Gurtenfestival ticker blue News will be live on site when the local mountain of the Swiss capital is transformed into a festival site. From July 17 to 20, the 41st Gurtenfestival will take place on Bern's local mountain and we will be reporting regularly on everything that happens here in the Slow Ticker. Bright summer weather is forecast for the four days of the festival. The climb up the Bernese Hauberg could therefore make festival fans sweat profusely in temperatures of over thirty degrees. So don't forget to drink! If you can't make it to the Gurtenfestival, you can stay up to date with the blue News ticker. And the best thing is: you can watch various concerts live - from the comfort of your sofa on free TV on blue Zoom or streamed on blue News. Show more

Peter has announced four days of beautiful summer weather for this edition of the Gurtenfestival - much to the delight of all festival fans who are climbing Bern's local mountain this long weekend.

