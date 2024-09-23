Singer Bruce Dickinson (2nd from left) of the British heavy metal band Iron Maiden performs at the Wacken Open Air. Axel Heimken/dpa

Iron Maiden celebrate their 50th anniversary as a band. Heavy metal fans can rejoice: to honor the milestone birthday, the British music group is going on a big anniversary tour in 2025. With a stop in Zurich.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Iron Maiden's anniversary tour starts next year.

The British heavy metal band is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025.

On the "Run For Your Lives World" world tour, the cult band will also be stopping in Zurich. Show more

Attention heavy metal fans: The British cult band Iron Maiden is going on a world tour in 2025 and 2026. This is part of the band's 50th anniversary, as the legendary music group led by frontman Bruce Dickinson (66) recently announced.

"To celebrate this, Maiden fans are promised a very special setlist, (...) with their most spectacular and elaborate show ever," the band wrote on Instagram to announce the tour.

Iron Maiden also reveal when the tour will start and how many shows are planned: "The 'Run For Your Lives' World Tour kicks off in Budapest on May 27th next year, followed by 27 stadium, festival and arena shows across Europe."

Fans are ecstatic about the upcoming concerts, but some complain: "It's not a world tour, it's a European tour." A glance at the website reveals that more dates are to follow. There is talk of a world tour in 2025/26 and the currently scheduled concerts will all take place next year.

Iron Maiden rock Zurich's Hallenstadion in July 2025

"Next year is a very special year for Iron Maiden and we will offer our fans a unique live experience. This is a tour that will put a smile on your face and a cheer in your throat," Dickinson is quoted as saying on the Iron Maiden website.

Iron Maiden will also be stopping off in Zurich on their tour of Europe. The concert for Swiss heavy metal fans will take place in Zurich's Hallenstadion on July 9, 2025. A total of six shows are scheduled in Germany and Austria. Advance ticket sales start next week.

Founded in 1975, the cult band Iron Maiden played a key role in shaping the heavy metal genre in the 1980s. The band has sold well over 100 million albums in the last 50 years and played almost 2500 shows in 64 countries.

More videos from this section