The rumors are true: British band Oasis announce their comeback after 15 years apart. The Gallagher brothers have settled their differences and will be touring together again in 2025.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The band Oasis are definitely celebrating their comeback.

As "The Guardian" writes, the legendary British music group is planning a 14-date tour of the UK and Ireland in 2025.

The comeback will take place 16 years after the band's last appearance.

The reason for the end of the band back then was a falling out between the Gallagher brothers. Show more

It's the comeback news of the year: Oasis have confirmed on social media that the legendary Britpop band will be going on tour again in 2025, with concerts planned in several British cities, including London and Manchester. According to The Guardian, tickets go on sale on August 31.

"This is it, this is happening" is written under the announcement. In German: "This is it, it's happening." The fans are delighted. The comments pile up under the video. "This is what love feels like" and "This is so great!", say some. Another follower wrote: "I feel like I'm flying."

The news of the reunion comes 15 years after the band's last performance. Following arguments between brothers Liam (51) and Noel Gallagher (57), Oasis disbanded in 2009. At the time, Noel left the group in a dispute with his brother. It seems that they have now reconciled and got back together.

"The Guardian" quotes from a media release: "There was no big moment of revelation that triggered the reunion - just the gradual realization that the time was right." In a joint statement, the band stated that the "long wait" was over and that fans should "come and see" as it would "not be televised".

There has been repeated speculation about a comeback. In recent days , there have been increasing indications that Noel and Liam could perform together again. Now the rumors have turned out to be true.

Gallagher brothers continued their careers separately

The band from Manchester shaped the 90s with songs such as "Wonderwall", "Don't Look Back in Anger" and "Supersonic". The group became one of the most successful bands in British music history.

Oasis' first album, "Definitely Maybe", hit the stores 30 years ago. The second album "(What's The Story) Morning Glory?" from 1995 is still one of the best-selling records in the UK today.

However, the brothers also made headlines with disputes and scandals, especially frontman Liam Gallagher. In the summer of 2009, Noel Gallagher finally announced that he was leaving the band after a long dispute. The brothers continued their careers separately.

