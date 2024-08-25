Noel (left) and Liam Gallagher founded the British band Oasis in the 1990s. IMAGO/Avalon.red

Are Noel and Liam Gallagher getting back together? The brotherly feud seems to be over after 15 years. At least according to various British media reports, Oasis are to give concerts next year.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Liam Gallagher has fueled rumors of a possible Oasis reunion in the summer of 2025, with around 20 concerts planned in Manchester and London.

According to the UK's Times, industry insiders are convinced that the band will indeed get back together, and they could even headline the Glastonbury Festival.

The news comes 15 years after the band's last gig, which broke up in 2009 following a falling out between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher. Show more

One half of the Gallagher brothers seems to have fueled rumors of an Oasis reunion. According to various British media reports, the reunion is set to take place next summer, according to Liam Gallagher.

Apparently, the icy relationship between the legendary British musicians has slowly thawed. They are to play around 20 concerts in two cities. Liam said on X: "See you there".

The British "Times" writes that industry insiders are convinced the band will get back together. The news comes 15 years after their last gig in the UK. The concerts will take place at Heaton Park in Manchester - their home town - and at Wembley Stadium in London. They are even set to headline the big Glastonbury Festival.

Oasis was founded in 1991 by guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher and his brother, singer Liam. They dominated the charts with their "Britpop" - their second album "What's the Story Morning Glory?" secured them a permanent place as one of the biggest rock bands in the UK. They are still popular today and have over 21 million listeners a month on the streaming service. This is in addition to their work as solo musicians today.

They broke up in 2009 when they had a physical altercation before a concert in Paris. Noel then abruptly left the band. While Liam Gallagher still sings the old Oasis hits at his concerts - accompanied by thunderous applause - Noel has focused more on his own new music. In the past, Liam was the one who was more enthusiastic about a reunion than his brother.

If the widespread rumors are indeed confirmed, the music world will definitely belong to Oasis in 2025.

