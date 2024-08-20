Singer Taylor Swift has met with children injured in the Southport knife attack during her "The Eras" tour in London. IMAGO/newspix

A few weeks ago, there was a bloody attack at a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport: three girls were killed in the knife attack. The pop star met with surviving children in London. Meanwhile, King Charles travels to the scene of the incident.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Taylor Swift has met with survivors of the Southport knife attack as part of her London concerts.

The mother of two girls shared the moving pictures of the backstage meeting with the pop star on TikTok.

At the end of July, three children aged six, seven and nine were killed at a Taylor Swift dance class.

A good three weeks after the bloody deed, King Charles travels to Southport to meet the children and their families as well as rescue workers. Show more

Hope and Autumn will not forget this moment in a hurry - just like July 29. The two girls were victims of the knife attack in Southport, England, which took place at a dance class for children who were moving to Taylor Swift 's songs.

The two girls were allowed to meet the US pop star as part of "The Eras" tour. A few weeks after the bloody crime, Swift invited some of the surviving children and their families to the backstage area.

Swift is currently making a guest appearance in London, where she is playing the last concert of her European tour today, August 20. The pop star has just performed several evenings at Wembley Stadium.

Touching pictures from the meeting with survivors

Hope and Autumn's mother shared the moving pictures of the meeting on TikTok. Sami Foster wrote under the video, which shows several photos: "Biggest thank you to Taylor Swift and her mom for making the most magical evening possible for all of us."

She added a line from Swift's song "Cardigan" to the caption: "You drew stars around my scars", which means "You drew stars around my scars". The taller of the girls is wearing a bandage on her arm in the photos.

The post touched users of the social media platform. "So beautiful. I hope when the girls are older, this memory will prevail. It must have been emotional," someone wrote. And another comment reads: "Nice to see that the kids are slowly recovering from the shock."

It is not known whether the singer met up with other survivors and their families in London.

Suspect's motive unclear

On July 29, a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport was interrupted by a knife attack. The suspect is an 18-year-old. He had arranged to be taken to Southport by cab. He has now also been charged with the attempted murder of eight children and two adults. The motive is unclear.

Two girls were stabbed to death at the scene and another was so seriously injured that she subsequently died in hospital. Eight other children and two adults were also injured. The case led to days of riots in the UK, in which right-wingers stirred up a mood against immigrants.

King Charles III (75) thanked the police after the right-wing extremist riot. With regard to peaceful demonstrations by thousands of people against violence, Charles also expressed his "great encouragement (...) from the many examples of public spirit". The aggression and criminality emanating from a minority had been countered by the passion and resilience of the majority, he said in his customary style.

King Charles travels to the scene of the fatal knife attack

Swift had expressed her sympathy in an Instagram story on July 30: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport keeps catching up with me, I am shocked. The loss of life and innocence, the horrific trauma inflicted on everyone present, especially the families and first responders. They were just young children in a dance class. I don't know how to express my sympathy."

Swift is not the only one meeting with the Southport survivors. King Charles traveled to the scene of the fatal knife attack a good three weeks after the bloody attack. The British monarch wants to use his visit to promote a sense of community.

King Charles wants to hear from the children and their families at a private meeting, Buckingham Palace announced. A meeting with representatives of civil society and the emergency services is then planned.

The knife attack in Southport was not the only terrible news Swift had to cope with during her "The Eras" tour. Her Vienna concerts, which were due to take place between 8 and 10 August, had to be canceled because radicalized individuals were planning a terrorist attack on the shows.

