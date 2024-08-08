Taylor Swift will not be performing in Vienna - disappointed fans are now at least getting some nice things. Archivfoto: dpa

Taylor Swift's fans are very disappointed about the concert cancellations. The city and retailers are trying to lift the spirits of the frustrated fans with a few niceties.

Taylor Swift's fans are extremely disappointed about the concert cancellations in Vienna.

Nevertheless, the city is making their stay in Vienna more palatable with various offers.

Fans can get free hamburgers at a high-end burger joint. Show more

The city of Vienna would like to console Taylor Swift's fans who have traveled to Vienna about the concert cancellations. Anyone showing a ticket can get a free hamburger at a high-end burger joint. Some restaurants are also offering "Swifties" free drinks. A coffee chain joins in and serves free coffee. Anyone interested in culture can enter the famous Albertina collection for free with a Swift ticket.

A vintage store offers a 20 percent discount on the second-hand goods on sale there. Vienna's public swimming pools also have an offer: anyone with a ticket for the canceled concerts can visit an outdoor pool in the city of Vienna on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for 2.60 euros - the cheapest rate.

In any case, not everyone will let the fun of the gathering of like-minded people be spoiled. TV footage showed hundreds of Swift fans gathering at St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna to sing some of the US mega-star's songs together.

