The city of Vienna would like to console Taylor Swift's fans who have traveled to Vienna about the concert cancellations. Anyone showing a ticket can get a free hamburger at a high-end burger joint. Some restaurants are also offering "Swifties" free drinks. A coffee chain joins in and serves free coffee. Anyone interested in culture can enter the famous Albertina collection for free with a Swift ticket.
A vintage store offers a 20 percent discount on the second-hand goods on sale there. Vienna's public swimming pools also have an offer: anyone with a ticket for the canceled concerts can visit an outdoor pool in the city of Vienna on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for 2.60 euros - the cheapest rate.
In any case, not everyone will let the fun of the gathering of like-minded people be spoiled. TV footage showed hundreds of Swift fans gathering at St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna to sing some of the US mega-star's songs together.