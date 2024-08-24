Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have had a baby. (Archive image) dpa

Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin, now Bieber, tied the knot in 2018. In May, they announced they were expecting a baby. Now Jack Blues Bieber is in the world.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have become parents to a son named Jack Blues Bieber.

The couple did not release specific details about the baby's due date or gender, but a spokeswoman confirmed it's a boy.

The Biebers have been married since 2018 and made their pregnancy public in May 2024. Show more

Canadian singer Justin Bieber (30) and his wife, model Hailey Bieber (27), have become parents. "Welcome home", wrote the pop star on Instagram. He also announced the baby's name - Jack Blues Bieber. He also posted a photo of the newborn's little foot. The couple did not give any details about the due date or the sex of the baby. A spokeswoman for Hailey Bieber told the German Press Agency on request that it was a boy.

Hailey Bieber linked the photo of the little foot in an Instagram story - with emojis of a teddy bear and a blue heart.

Married since September 2018

In May, the couple announced their pregnancy with a romantic video and several photos on Instagram. Hailey Bieber was "just over six months" pregnant, according to a statement from her spokesperson team at the time.

The Biebers tied the knot in a New York registry office in September 2018. However, there was no major celebration at the time. The wedding ceremony then took place a year later on a property in the US state of South Carolina.

More from the Entertainment section

dpa