Canadian singer Justin Bieber (30) and his wife, model Hailey Bieber (27), have become parents. "Welcome home", wrote the pop star on Instagram. He also announced the baby's name - Jack Blues Bieber. He also posted a photo of the newborn's little foot. The couple did not give any details about the due date or the sex of the baby. A spokeswoman for Hailey Bieber told the German Press Agency on request that it was a boy.
Hailey Bieber linked the photo of the little foot in an Instagram story - with emojis of a teddy bear and a blue heart.
In May, the couple announced their pregnancy with a romantic video and several photos on Instagram. Hailey Bieber was "just over six months" pregnant, according to a statement from her spokesperson team at the time.
The Biebers tied the knot in a New York registry office in September 2018. However, there was no major celebration at the time. The wedding ceremony then took place a year later on a property in the US state of South Carolina.