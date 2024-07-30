Rumors about Selena Gomez's beauty procedures have been doing the rounds on TikTok - now the singer herself is opening up about all the things she has had done. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

Due to the health consequences of lupus, Selena Gomez always has to listen to comments about her body. Now she responds to another video - and says which beauty surgeries she has had done.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Selena Gomez dispels rumors about plastic surgery in a TikTok video and speaks openly about her health problems.

A TikTok user had made speculations about Gomez's appearance in a video and subsequently apologized to the singer.

Gomez was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus in 2014 and explains the effects of her illness and her experiences with Botox and steroids. Show more

When it comes to cosmetic surgery, it is mostly amateurs who comment on social media, rarely professionals. In the case of pop star Selena Gomez, however, one TikToker had to immediately row back.

Marissa Barrionuevo says she is a medical assistant at a US beauty practice. She started rumors that angered Gomez. However, the TikToker's statements were reserved when it came to the singer's appearance. She did not want to speculate about Gomez's face. The 32-year-old has had health problems for years and has had her lupus disease treated with steroids, among other things.

Barrionuevo has since deleted the video, but there was still a reaction from Gomez. She hates this type of video and also confirms that she took "strips" - i.e. steroids - to cope with her illness.

"And I have Botox. That's all. Leave me alone," she reveals, annoyed.

Lupus makes Gomez's life considerably more difficult

The TikToker apologized to Gomez. The singer also seemed to have understood that she had gone overboard with her response: "It's not about you. Sometimes I just get sad," she commented on Barrionuevo's apology video.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can affect many organs of the body.

Selena Gomez had to undergo a kidney transplant because of it - and even chemotherapy. As the disease can also result in major weight changes, the singer has had to listen to many comments about her body weight.

