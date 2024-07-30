When it comes to cosmetic surgery, it is mostly amateurs who comment on social media, rarely professionals. In the case of pop star Selena Gomez, however, one TikToker had to immediately row back.
Marissa Barrionuevo says she is a medical assistant at a US beauty practice. She started rumors that angered Gomez. However, the TikToker's statements were reserved when it came to the singer's appearance. She did not want to speculate about Gomez's face. The 32-year-old has had health problems for years and has had her lupus disease treated with steroids, among other things.
Barrionuevo has since deleted the video, but there was still a reaction from Gomez. She hates this type of video and also confirms that she took "strips" - i.e. steroids - to cope with her illness.
"And I have Botox. That's all. Leave me alone," she reveals, annoyed.
Lupus makes Gomez's life considerably more difficult
The TikToker apologized to Gomez. The singer also seemed to have understood that she had gone overboard with her response: "It's not about you. Sometimes I just get sad," she commented on Barrionuevo's apology video.
Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can affect many organs of the body.
Selena Gomez had to undergo a kidney transplant because of it - and even chemotherapy. As the disease can also result in major weight changes, the singer has had to listen to many comments about her body weight.