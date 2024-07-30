Lady Gaga (38), real name Stefani Germanotta, is currently attending the Olympic Games in Paris with her partner.
She also met French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal - and a detail about her relationship with Michael Polansky (46) slipped out. As "People" writes, she introduced Polansky to Attal as "her fiancé".
She attended one of the swimming competitions.
The relationship between the US singer and the businessman became public in 2020 when they were photographed kissing at a New Year's party in Las Vegas. They officially came out as a couple at the 2020 Super Bowl.
The singer, who has won 13 Grammys, later said that they got to know each other better during the Covid lockdown. They both lived in Gaga's house.
After the pandemic, she always introduced Michael Polansky as "her boyfriend" - for example when Joe Biden took office in January 2021.