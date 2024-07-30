Lady Gaga has got engaged to her partner: Michael Polansky and the singer have been a couple since the pandemic. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/dpa

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are engaged. The singer introduced Polansky as "her fiancé" in a conversation with the French prime minister - and the cat is out of the bag.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lady Gaga introduced her partner Michael Polansky as "her fiancé" at the Olympic Games in Paris.

She met French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and attended a swimming competition.

The relationship became public in 2020 and they deepened their bond during the Covid lockdown. Show more

Lady Gaga (38), real name Stefani Germanotta, is currently attending the Olympic Games in Paris with her partner.

She also met French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal - and a detail about her relationship with Michael Polansky (46) slipped out. As "People" writes, she introduced Polansky to Attal as "her fiancé".

She attended one of the swimming competitions.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky watch the swimmers on July 28, 2024 in Paris. KEYSTONE

The relationship between the US singer and the businessman became public in 2020 when they were photographed kissing at a New Year's party in Las Vegas. They officially came out as a couple at the 2020 Super Bowl.

The singer, who has won 13 Grammys, later said that they got to know each other better during the Covid lockdown. They both lived in Gaga's house.

After the pandemic, she always introduced Michael Polansky as "her boyfriend" - for example when Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

