Luca Hänni's new song is called "Love Me Better". In an interview with blue News, he reveals that his daughter has changed his creativity. And that he is more careful with the public because of his baby.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Luca Hänni's new single is called "Love Me Better". The song about a toxic relationship and the search for self-love was released on August 16, 2024.

In an interview with blue News, the pop star explains that he has become more cautious in his dealings with the media and the public since the birth of his daughter. And why he doesn't want to reveal his baby's name.

Luca Hänni still has a big dream in the drawer: he would like to play a villain in a movie. Show more

Luca Hänni took a short break as a new dad. Now he's back at it again with his new single "Love Me Better".

In an interview with blue News, he talks about how his little daughter influences his creativity and how people react to his family when they walk through his home town of Thun. "We're more careful with our daughter," says Hänni, referring to how he deals with the public and the media.

Luca Hänni also reveals that he would like to be an actor.

Find out why he doesn't want to reveal his daughter's name in the video.

