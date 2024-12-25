"All I Want For Christmas Is You" continues to top the charts. Bild: Brent N. Clarke/AP/dpa

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" is making Mariah Carey cheer. The iconic Christmas classic breaks several records and brings in a lot of money.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is causing Mariah Carey to rejoice.

The song has spent 17 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The Christmas hit has already earned over 80 million dollars in total. Show more

"This is amazing!!!! I will never, ever, ever, ever take this for granted. Merry early Christmas!!!!" wrote Mariah Carey in an Instagram story. The reason for this outburst of joy: "All I Want For Christmas Is You" broke one of Mariah's other records with 17 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The iconic Christmas song leads the Hot 100 for the third week in a row this year.

The Christmas classic was first released in 1994, and the craziest thing about the song is that Carey had no intention of writing a Christmas song, let alone an enduring classic, according to the Daily Mail.

Mariah was firmly against the idea of a Christmas album. She was of the opinion that an artist does this at the end of their career, not at the beginning. But the CEO of Sony Music insisted, and so Carey and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff reluctantly got to work. It took them less than 15 minutes to write the lyrics and melody.

This little effort has already paid off: every December, the song earns between 600,000 (approx. 531,000 Swiss francs) and 1.2 million US dollars in royalties - and the total income amounts to over 80 million dollars (approx. 71 million Swiss francs). Merry Christmas to Mariah Carey.