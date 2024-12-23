Since 2019, Mariah Carey has made it to the top of the charts every year around Christmas with "All I Want For Christmas Is You". Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

She is the uncrowned "Queen of Christmas", Mariah Carey now confesses on TikTok: Wrapping presents is not her thing.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mariah Carey shows in two TikTok videos how she wraps presents from her Christmas collection.

Not an easy task for the pop diva. As she confesses, wrapping presents is "really not her thing".

Carey's Christmas hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You", one of the biggest catchy tunes of all time, turns 30 this year. Show more

Her Christmas song is one of the biggest earworms of the season: Mariah Carey's (55) "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is on the radio everywhere from the beginning of November at the latest and is an integral part of everyday life during the Advent season.

The uncrowned Queen of Christmas sings in her hit song: "I don't care about the presents under the Christmas tree." But as the pop diva now proves in Tiktok videos, she does. And she even lends a hand herself when it comes to wrapping the presents.

It turns out, however, that the singer has nothing to do with this simple task. Wrapping presents is "really not her thing", as Carey confesses.

"I don't want to be the one who has to do it. I buy the presents, no problem. Just because I'm not good at it, not because I think I'm above wrapping presents," says the 55-year-old.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" has been around for 30 years

Carey's Christmas hit celebrates its birthday this year. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has been with you for 30 years now.

The singer took the big anniversary as an opportunity to create a Christmas collection for Amazon. Carey's festive line includes lots of decorations, but also blankets, bathrobes, fan shirts and glittering drinking cups. And everything is just the way the pop diva likes it - bright, dazzling and kitschy.

On her second attempt to wrap a gift, Carey picks up the glitter cup. "I really like this thing and I'm sad that I'm the person wrapping it," jokes the singer.

In the end, Carey holds her somewhat misshapen gift up to the camera like an award - and is still quite pleased with the result.

As the saying goes? Practice makes perfect. So dear Mariah, just keep at it. Fans celebrate the pop diva in the comments for her humor and advise her: "You're so funny, but next time just use gift bags."

