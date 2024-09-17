Singer Mariah Carey posted photos of her family trip with her twins on Instagram. Carey visited the Great Wall of China with her children. x.com/MariahCarey

Mariah Carey visited the Great Wall of China with her twins. And as we all know the superstar, Carey didn't do without high heels on her family trip to the wonder of the world.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mariah Carey never leaves the house without her high heels - not even when she climbs the Great Wall of China.

The singer recently visited the wonder of the world in China with her twins and wore high heels.

A video is circulating online showing her being supported by two people as she climbs the stairs.

"The first woman to climb the Great Wall of China in heels," her fans say on social media. Show more

"Someone should have warned me about the high heels," writes Mariah Carey on her post on X, which shows photos of the family trip to the Great Wall of China.

Because as we all know the superstar, Carey even visited the famous monument in shoes with dizzyingly high heels. The 55-year-old jokes: "Not that I would have listened."

In typical style, the singer visited the wonder of the world in China together with her twins Monroe and Moroccan (13), who are from her marriage to comedian Nick Cannon (43): The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" performer wore a black crocheted dress, butterfly jewelry, large sunglasses, perfect make-up - and high heels.

Mariah Carey does not own any sneakers

A video that appeared on social media shows Carey being supported by two people. The uneven path does not make it easy for her to maintain a perfect gait in high heels.

Sneakers would probably have been a better choice. As "People" magazine writes, Carey confessed in November during her appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that she didn't own a single pair because she would get blisters in sneakers.

"Only Mariah Carey would conquer the Great Wall of China in high heels"

Although many fans are surprised by the inappropriate choice of shoes, Carey is also celebrated online for staying true to herself.

"Only Mariah Carey would conquer the Great Wall of China in high heels and actually make it," reads one comment. And another user writes: "The first woman to climb the Great Wall of China in heels."

The singer made the trip to the Great Wall of China with her twins in the run-up to her concerts in Beijing.

