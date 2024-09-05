Baschi at the Swiss Music Awards in Zug in May 2023. KEYSTONE

Since his first appearance on the TV show "MusicStar" in 2004, Baschi has become an integral part of the Swiss music scene. In a new interview, the singer reveals that his mother was afraid for him at first.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Baschi looks back on his twenty-year career and prepares for an anniversary concert in his home town of Gelterkinden.

The success of his participation in "MusicStar" brought him fame and challenges, although his mother was worried at the beginning of his career.

Despite his fame, Baschi remains down-to-earth, appreciates the encounters with fans and is looking forward to a successful anniversary concert. Show more

Outside the Maag Music Hall, where the Basel-based singer laid the foundations for his now twenty-year career, Baschi met with "Blick" for a chat to look back on the exciting years, take stock and look ahead to the big anniversary concert on September 7 in his home town of Gelterkinden BL.

In the interview, he also reveals that his mother was afraid at the beginning of his career.

From school choir to the big stage

Until his appearance at the "MusicStar" audition, he had only gained musical experience in the school choir and with his school band, Baschi explained to Blick. "But I wanted to know what a professional jury would say about my appearance and my voice. My main goal was not to become famous and launch a huge music career," he said. But the success was resounding.

The show catapulted the then 17-year-old into the limelight overnight. The daily newspaper wants to know what that did to him. Baschi: "When I see scenes from back then, I sometimes find it a bit frightening: I almost feel a bit sorry for myself, because I was certainly overwhelmed at times. Basically, becoming famous was an adventure for me," the singer replied.

He gave interviews completely openly and let Switzerland participate in his coming of age. But this openness is part of his personality.

Found his way with "MusikStar"

In the beginning, he was still signing autographs in Mediamarkt with 500 to 600 teenagers freaking out. Baschi recalls in conversation: "I also received tons of fan mail, some of it love letters. And my mother sat at home and was scared."

Back then, it was sometimes too much for the family, but not for him. "As a 17-year-old, I didn't even know what I wanted to do with my life. I did go to a commercial college, but ended up dropping out. In the end, I only had a secondary school certificate and I found my way with 'MusicStar'," says Baschi.

"I accept it when I have a lazy day"

The newspaper wants to know how the musician copes when things aren't going so well. "I deal with people who are good for me and accept it when I have a lazy day or am not so productive for a day or two. The good thing is: I'm self-employed and can schedule this time off. But I can't - like someone who works in an office - clear my head after work. I have to structure myself well, otherwise there's a big risk of getting lost," he replied.

"Many people like my down-to-earth attitude"

As he went on to explain to Blick, he can simply be who he is and is on an equal footing with people. "For example, I've already admitted that I like to have a drink over my thirst, but still go to training the next day. Many people can identify with my down-to-earth attitude," he said.

He is an open guy and has no problem meeting people. Anyone who asks nicely will get a picture with him. "Of course there are situations, for example directly after a performance, when I don't have time. But then I put the person off until later and take my time afterwards," the singer conceded. For him, this is a nice sign of appreciation.

What is your wish for your anniversary concert, the newspaper went on to ask? "That it goes reasonably well. The day will be rock'n'roll," said Baschi. He hoped that everything would go well and "that the weather would hold".

