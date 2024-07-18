22.40 hrs

Nemo plays on the Waldbühne and the fans go crazy

Every available seat is taken. Visitors to the Nemo concert at the Gurtenfestival say they have never seen the Waldbühne so full in all their years. In order to move, you either have to dance with the crowd or wait until the concert is over.

Nemo had previously refused to perform on the main stage, as reported by the "Bund". And this despite the fact that another band had canceled.

Now the last few people are still trying to get a place in front of the stage for the superstar's show.

