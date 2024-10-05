The performance of "DSDS" contestant Günter Kandzia (92) moved rapper Loredana to tears. RTL / Markus Hertrich

The oldest "DSDS" contestant Günter Kandzia (92) sang his way into the heart of the TV jury with a German pop song. Rapper Loredana was deeply touched and shed a few tears.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you "DSDS" contestant Günter Kandzia (92) provided an emotional moment in the final episode of the cult casting show.

He hit the mark with his interpretation of the song "Capri-Fischer". Juror and rapper Loredana was touched and shed a few tears. Beatrice Egli comforted her.

Kandzia joked on the show: "I'm not old, I'm vintage." Show more

"DSDS" contestant Günter Kandzia was accompanied to the TV casting by his grandson. Kandzia reveals to the jury: "I'm 92 years old, every day that goes by is a gift."

Kandzia touched the entire jury with his version of "Capri-Fischer" by Rudi Schuricke. Especially rapper Loredana, who shed a few tears. Fellow jury member Beatrice Egli comforted her.

Even Dieter Bohlen raved about the great emotions and the well-hit notes and praised Kandzia: "That's great cinema!"

Afterwards, the tough-as-nails judge admitted: "I was really fighting back tears because it was so emotional."

And Pietro Lombardi even divested himself of his trademark for a brief moment for Günter Kandzia and took off his cap: "Hats off! And I very rarely do that," he explained to the proud "DSDS" contestant.

Contestant Günter Kandzia sang his own version of the song "Capri-Fischer" by Rudi Schuricke and moved juror and rapper Loredana to tears. RTL / Markus Hertrich

Loredana was so moved that she couldn't get her jury verdict over her lips without bursting into tears again. A short time later, however, she paid her greatest tribute to the now 93-year-old: "I'm always a bit scared of getting old. But if I knew I was going to be like you, I would definitely want to be 92."

The funny candidate revealed his secret recipe for reaching old age: have a drink now and then, don't mope and keep moving.

