"DSDS" contestant Günter Kandzia was accompanied to the TV casting by his grandson. Kandzia reveals to the jury: "I'm 92 years old, every day that goes by is a gift."
Kandzia touched the entire jury with his version of "Capri-Fischer" by Rudi Schuricke. Especially rapper Loredana, who shed a few tears. Fellow jury member Beatrice Egli comforted her.
Even Dieter Bohlen raved about the great emotions and the well-hit notes and praised Kandzia: "That's great cinema!"
Afterwards, the tough-as-nails judge admitted: "I was really fighting back tears because it was so emotional."
And Pietro Lombardi even divested himself of his trademark for a brief moment for Günter Kandzia and took off his cap: "Hats off! And I very rarely do that," he explained to the proud "DSDS" contestant.
Loredana was so moved that she couldn't get her jury verdict over her lips without bursting into tears again. A short time later, however, she paid her greatest tribute to the now 93-year-old: "I'm always a bit scared of getting old. But if I knew I was going to be like you, I would definitely want to be 92."
The funny candidate revealed his secret recipe for reaching old age: have a drink now and then, don't mope and keep moving.