"I don't want to see that!": Beatrice Egli (l.) experiences a nasty surprise on the "DSDS" jury. Loredana (right) also obviously has mixed feelings about the appearance of a stripping singer. RTL / Screenshot

Swiss star power in the comeback of a TV classic: Rapper Loredana and pop singer Beatrice Egli had to experience first-hand in the "DSDS" jury that the casting show remains true to its successful formula in the 21st edition.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" has started its 21st round - with a few new features.

The age limit has been dropped and senior citizens are now also allowed to compete.

In addition to Dieter Bohlen and Pietro Lombardi, the "DSDS" jury also includes two Swiss women: Beatrice Egli and rapper Loredana.

Real talent continues to alternate with gaga candidates.

Beatrice Egli and Loredana experienced this first-hand in the start episode from the Europapark in Rust. Show more

Stefan Raab at the weekend, now "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" with Dieter Bohlen for the 21st time.

Anyone who claims that the TV makers have definitely run out of ideas in the fall of 2024 and are just rehashing the tried and tested has a good argument these days.

Old TV brooms are still sweeping

The only problem is that the old stuff still works. This was evident not only on Saturday during Raab's much-acclaimed TV comeback, but also yesterday during the new edition of "DSDS" on RTL.

The reason? Quite simple: Bohlen with his old charisma and new Camp David wardrobe, Pietro Lombardi as a likeable buddy, Beatrice Egli for the charm offensive and Loredana with street credibility. These names alone make you forget the failed Silbereisen era of "DSDS" in an instant.

Add to that the usual interplay between Gaga contestants and real talent, a bit of fate, a bit of action, a few funny interludes - and you have a full-length show that will still provide good entertainment in 2024. True to the motto: Why fix what isn't broken?

Jury of the 21st season of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar": (from left) Loredana, head judge Dieter Bohlen, Beatrice Egli, Pietro Lombardi. RTL /Screenshot

However, there are a few changes. First and foremost, the age restriction has been lifted. That's why an over-60-year-old was allowed to compete right at the start of the first episode. He impressed Dieter Bohlen so much with his self-confident rendition of Michael Bolton that he was the first contestant to win the golden CD and thus definitely make it through to the next round - a first in the history of "DSDS".

Shock moment thanks to a stripping clairvoyant

The appearance of Swiss pop star Beatrice Egli on the "DSDS" jury is also new. The Swiss singer, who won the casting show over ten years ago, was given a taste of what to expect in this role in the near future at her jury debut.

On the one hand, because as a pop star she is the hope for many participants from this genre - and promptly had to send home a candidate of the "Andrea Berg for the poor" brand. And secondly, because Gaga contestants apparently have no mercy for jury newcomers either.

Oiled up on the jury panel: the stripping psychic singer caused horror among the jury. RTL / Screenshot

Beatrice Egli and Loredana had to endure a spontaneous striptease by a self-proclaimed clairvoyant. The latter not only sang the wrong way round - as a "highlight" he also smeared a cream on his naked body and sat on the jury panel well oiled.

"Help, I don't want to see that!" cried Egli in a panic. But that didn't help any more than the disgusted look on Loredana's face.

"I'm also a clairvoyant - I foresaw from the start that you were absolutely useless," said Bohlen about the performance, before giving the stripper singer the boot with four "Thank you, but no thank you".

Anti-war gymnastics and a Pietro Lombardi copy

In general, the starting order sometimes overdid it with borderline participants. For example, the anti-war expression dance by a 61-year-old child educator to the Cranberries hit "Zombie" ("End all wars! Jesus!") was so cringeworthy that one or two people may have wondered whether the age restriction was really such a good idea.

Full-body performance by a 61-year-old "singer" interpreting "Zombie". RTL / Screenshot

At least there was no shortage of big emotions. Pietro Lombardi saw parallels to his own story in the unexpectedly good performance of a candidate who had previously been rejected several times.

This also brought tears to the eyes of Loredana and Beatrice Egli - and thus the kind of authentic emotions that should never be missing on "DSDS".

Touched: Beatrice Egli on the "DSDS" jury. RTL / Screenshot

Ultimately, the start of the 21st season offered exactly what can be expected in the next episodes of "DSDS": funny, touching, surprising, sad, borderline and great.

Certainly not innovative - but tried and tested for years, well produced and above all: still very entertaining. Also thanks to an extra portion of Swiss star power in the jury.

"DSDS" aired on Wednesday, September 18, at 8.15 pm on RTL.

