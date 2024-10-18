Rita Ora learned of Liam Payne's death shortly before a concert. To commemorate her boyfriend, the singer wanted to sing the duet "For You" together. Shortly afterwards, she left the stage overcome with emotion.

After British singer Rita Ora learned of the death of her musician colleague Liam Payne this week, she was due to give a concert in Japan.

During her performance, Ora wanted to sing the song "For You". She had recorded the duet with Payne in 2018 for the movie "Fifty Shades of Grey".

A moment later, it all became too much for the 33-year-old. Rita Ora stopped the song and left the stage. Show more

And then suddenly nothing worked on stage and Rita Ora put her hands in front of her face.

Shortly after the news of the death of Liam Payne, the ex-singer of boyband One Direction, became public, the English singer was due to sing her song "For You" during a concert in Japan - and capitulated.

Ora and Payne recorded the duet together in 2018 as the soundtrack for the film "Fifty Shades of Grey".

Rita Ora leaves the stage

As the first notes of the song rang out, Rita Ora paced nervously around the stage and kept looking uncertainly into the audience.

A picture of Ora and Payne together is then shown on the screen on stage, while the 33-year-old sits down on a heel on stage and says in a trembling voice that it is too difficult for her to sing the song right now.

A moment later, everything becomes too much for Rita Ora and she leaves the stage with her hands in front of her face before the video, which was probably shot and published by a fan, breaks off.

The US online platform "TMZ" was the first medium to publish images of her stage collapse.

Rita Ora: "I am devastated"

In a post on Instagram, Rita Ora then mourned her deceased friend with the following words: "I'm devastated. He had the kindest soul that I will never forget. I loved working with him so much."

She continued: "It was just a joy to be with him on and off stage. I am heartbroken by this tragic news. I send all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song 'For You' now takes on a whole new meaning for me. R.I.P."

Liam Payne died as a result of a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last Wednesday at the age of 31.

As reported by "TMZ", a hotel employee is said to have made an emergency call shortly beforehand. The staff were concerned about his drug and alcohol consumption and because he had allegedly not allowed access to his room for several days.

