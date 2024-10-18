Stars like Robbie Williams and Sharon Osbourne call for more compassion after Payne's death Liam Payne died on Wednesday in Buenos Aires after falling from the third floor of a hotel. Image: Keystone/Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Fans mourn outside the hotel in Buenos Aires. Image: dpa Reality TV star Sharon Osbourne blames the music business after Liam Payne's death. Image: Kathy Hutchins/ZUMA Wire/dpa Robbie Williams says: "I still had my demons at 31." Now the British pop star is calling for more compassion for the dead singer Payne. Image: dpa Stars like Robbie Williams and Sharon Osbourne call for more compassion after Payne's death Liam Payne died on Wednesday in Buenos Aires after falling from the third floor of a hotel. Image: Keystone/Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Fans mourn outside the hotel in Buenos Aires. Image: dpa Reality TV star Sharon Osbourne blames the music business after Liam Payne's death. Image: Kathy Hutchins/ZUMA Wire/dpa Robbie Williams says: "I still had my demons at 31." Now the British pop star is calling for more compassion for the dead singer Payne. Image: dpa

The industry has been badly shaken following Liam Payne's death. In addition to condolences, there is also criticism of the pressure on many artists. Sharon Osbourne blames the industry.

The music business is deeply shaken by the news of the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne (31).

Reality TV queen Sharon Osbourne (72) is also mourning the singer. She posted a heartbreaking farewell statement on Instagram - and made serious accusations.

Sharon Osbourne writes: "Liam, my heart aches. We've all let you down. Where was this industry when you needed it? You were just a kid when you entered one of the toughest industries in the world. Who stood by your side? Rest in peace, my friend."

Robbie Williams (50) has also spoken out. Following Payne's death, Williams called for more compassion for friends and family, but also for strangers. You just don't know what's going on in other people, wrote the British pop star on Instagram.

"I still had my demons at 31," the former Take That singer emphasized, referring to Payne's age. Williams had also become famous worldwide in one fell swoop as a member of a boy band when he was a teenager.

The British singer Payne fell from the third floor of a hotel in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires on Wednesday afternoon and died.

"As individuals, however, we have the power to change ourselves. We can be kinder. We can be more empathetic," wrote Williams ("Let Me Entertain You"). "We can at least try to be more compassionate to ourselves, our family, our friends, strangers in life and strangers on the internet."

Ed Sheeran: "I'm at a loss for words"

British singer Oritsé Williams, who rose to fame in the late 2000s with the boy band JLS, called for more due diligence from the music industry on the BBC.

British singer Oritsé Williams also mourns the death of music star Liam Payne. Instagram

You need a thick skin when you're in the spotlight. He had problems himself. "And I have the feeling that it's the same with Liam. He had a wonderful family, of course, but you're out there on your own in this crazy, crazy world where there are lots of vultures."

Pop star Ed Sheeran called out his fans in an Instagram post: "I'm at a loss for words. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Every memory I have of him is a beautiful one. Be kind. X." He said he had great memories of Payne, whose death was heartbreaking.

Payne's former bandmate in One Direction, Niall Horan, expressed his shock. Payne had traveled to Buenos Aires for one of Horan's concerts. "I sadly didn't know when we said goodbye and hugged that it would be goodbye forever," Horan wrote on Instagram.

