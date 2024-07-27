Justin Timberlake charged with drink-driving: lawyer Edward Burke denies the allegations against his client. The 43-year-old singer was "not drunk" when he was arrested.

The singer was "not drunk" when he was arrested in mid-June, argues lawyer Edward Burke at the competent court in New York.

"The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not drunk and should not have been arrested," Burke continued. Show more

Justin Timberlake charged with drunk driving: The US pop star's lawyer denies the allegations against his client.

The 43-year-old was "not drunk" when he was arrested last month, argued his lawyer Edward Burke at the competent court in New York on Friday (local time).

The police officer's report was incorrect. The case against Justin Timberlake must therefore be dismissed. The judge responsible subsequently agreed to consider the application.

Police had "made a number of significant mistakes"

The police had made "a number of very significant mistakes" in this case, the lawyer said in a statement after the hearing. It continued: "The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not drunk and should not have been arrested."

The singer was stopped by police in mid-June in the town of Sag Harbor in the Hamptons, an affluent region of Long Island east of New York. According to police reports, he had run a stop sign, among other things, and his car had also started to lurch.

Timberlake was on his way to a friend's house after having dinner at a local hotel restaurant. The officers arrested him on suspicion of drunk driving.

Justin Timberlake is currently on tour in Europe

Justin Timberlake was brought before a judge and then released. He was actually due to appear in court via video link on Friday.

However, the singer is currently on tour in Europe to promote his current album "Everything I Thought It Was" and therefore did not attend the hearing.

According to the court order, he must at least be present via video link at the next hearing on August 2.

