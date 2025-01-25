Büne Huber, frontman of the Bernese band Patent Ochsner, is not interested in where he will one day find his final resting place. Keystone

Death is part of life - even for musicians. Büne Huber, frontman of "Patent Ochsner", has written his will. In it, he stipulates that his musical legacy should remain largely private. However, one song could be published posthumously.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Büne Huber has stipulated that unpublished songs remain private and that only one song may be published in the event of his death.

The 62-year-old is increasingly coming to terms with death after the loss of a friend.

He feels relieved to have settled his will. Show more

Patent Ochsner frontman Büne Huber has written his will. "It says that songs that I didn't want to publish during my lifetime will only remain accessible to my family afterwards," he said in an interview with "Schweiz am Wochenende".

These are songs, sketches and diaries that should never become public, the musician emphasized. However, there would be one exception: should he suddenly pass away, a single song would be published. Huber did not want to elaborate on what that song would be, only: "It's a very beautiful song. It stands alone. At some point its time will come."

The 62-year-old is preoccupied with the subject of dying, both privately and in his music. In May 2022, he had to cope with the death of his long-time friend, the musician Wädi Gysi. "I'm getting older. The first people in my circle of friends die," explained Huber. This conflict was also the reason why he wrote his will.

You do your descendants a favor if you address such issues during your lifetime, even if it is unpleasant. "I put it off for a long time," Huber admitted. He is all the more relieved that these matters are now settled. He left it up to his family to decide what to do with his mortal remains. "Whether they put me in a grave or scatter me to the four winds. It doesn't matter to me. They should do what is best for them," he said openly.

More from the section Entertainment