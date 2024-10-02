NIcky Stevens, Martin Lee, Lee Sheridan and Sandra Stevens (from left to right) formed the band Brotherhood of Man - Sandra and Martin had been married for 45 years at the time of his death. imago

Martin Lee, lead singer of the band Brotherhood of Man, has died at the age of 77. He won the ESC in 1976 with "Save Your Kisses For Me" - now the band is saying goodbye.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Martin Lee, singer and songwriter of the band Brotherhood of Man, has died of heart failure at the age of 77.

Lee was a member of the band when they won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1976 with the song "Save Your Kisses For Me" and celebrated worldwide success.

His bandmates and wife Sandra Stevens expressed deep sorrow and emphasized the close bond they shared over many decades. Show more

In a statement, the band Brotherhood of Man announced the death of singer and songwriter Martin Lee. The 77-year-old succumbed to heart failure on Sunday, September 29, after briefly falling ill.

Brotherhood of Man won the 1976 Eurovision Song Contest with "Save Your Kisses For Me".

The British pop group's song subsequently shot to number one in the charts of over 30 countries and became one of the best-selling ESC singles in the history of the contest.

"Can't imagine a world without Martin"

The band's statement says: "He will be missed immensely by his bandmates. Not only by Nicky Stevens and Lee Sheriden, but especially by Sandra Stevens, to whom he was married for 45 years."

Martin Lee joined the band in 1972 and acted as singer and guitarist - only four years later he won the Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands with Brotherhood of Man. He collected 164 points, 17 more than second-placed France.

After winning the ESC, the band toured the world - until 2020, when they retired: "We have so many happy memories, but now we are shocked and can't imagine a world without Martin Lee," said the band members.

More from the Entertainment section