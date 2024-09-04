The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place in Basel's St. Jakobshalle. sda

The city of Basel has won the race for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Now the government is providing initial details on the logistical plans and costs.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Basel has won the bid to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, which will be organized with a budget of 35 million Swiss francs.

The main events will take place in the St. Jakobshalle with up to 11,000 spectators, supplemented by public viewings and events such as the "Eurovision Village" and the "EuroClub".

For the expected 500,000 guests, public transport will be expanded and shuttle buses set up to cope with the increased number of visitors. Show more

It was a real thriller, the neck-and-neck race between Basel and Geneva to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Basel won the bid and now has to go full throttle until May 2025.

The Basel government has provided initial information on the CHF 35 million budget for the gigantic event in a published proposal, as reported by the "Basler Zeitung". In addition to the venue - the St. Jakobs-Areal - there will be other locations for other ESC activities, some of which ESC fans can visit free of charge.

Here is the most important information about the ESC party in Basel.

The "Welcome Reception" show will take place on May 11

To kick off the various festivities, there will be a handover of baton between the former host city of Malmö and Basel. The slots for the semi-final shows will also be drawn at this event.

On 11 May, an opening ceremony will take place before the show week, organized by the city of Basel. All ESC 2025 participants will walk across the turquoise carpet at Messe Basel. Between 1500 and 2000 guests are expected to attend. Immediately afterwards, Basel will hold a "Welcome Reception" party - also at the trade fair - and the event will be broadcast on TV, reports "Baz.ch".

ESC fans: you can make a note of these dates

The ESC live shows will take place on May 13, 15 and 17 in the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, all of which will be shown on TV. There will be six rehearsals for which the public can buy tickets. Between 9,000 and 11,000 spectators will be able to attend each event in the hall.

The adjacent multi-storey parking lot and parking bays at the Joggeli will be used for logistics and for the OB vans. Infrastructure, compensation for loss of revenue - the St. Jakobshalle is blocked for around eight weeks due to the ESC. Expenses for technology, electricity, security, medical services and other areas add up to CHF 14.6 million, writes the "Basler Zeitung".

The financing of the "Arena Plus" is to be covered by ticket sales. A public viewing area is planned in St. Jakob Park, which will create a festival atmosphere with family-friendly activities and concerts by former ESC stars. Live broadcasts directly from the stadium are also planned during the final. The event offers space for around 20,000 fans.

Ten nights of partying until five in the morning

Party fans can look forward to "Eurovision Village" at Messe Basel - with public viewings, dining options and a music program. There is space for around 10,000 visitors and admission is free.

The temporary "EuroClub" will be set up at the exhibition center for around ten days. The party goes on here from 10 pm to 5 am. The club - like the festival in the Joggeli - is also a cost-covering event.

ESC Boulevard in the city center

There will also be a party feeling in Steinenvorstadt. During the ESC, the exit mile will be transformed into "Eurovision Street".

More public transport in use

The city is expecting around 500,000 guests at the ESC. In order to cope with the crowds, public transport timetables will be increased and extended.

Around 500,000 guests are expected to attend the ESC. In order to cope with the increased number of visitors, the Basel government intends to rely primarily on public transport. Anyone with a ticket for an ESC show or celebrating in the "EuroClub" will have a public transport ticket with them. Shuttle buses will also be provided to important venues. Around CHF 62,000 will be invested in toilet facilities.

