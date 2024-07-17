blue Music brings Stormzy to your living room. The 30-year-old UK grime rapper will be shaking the Gurten today. The concert will be broadcast on Wednesday, July 17 at 11.00 pm.

Martina Stadelmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Gurtenfestival takes place this year from July 17 to 20.

This year, Peter Fox, Stormzy, Justice, Patent Ochsner, Burna Boy and Nelly Furtado are among those playing on Bern's local mountain.

blue Music will be broadcasting Stormzy's concert today, Tuesday, from 9.30 pm, on free TV on blue Zoom or here in the stream on blue News and on the blue News app. Show more

It's been exactly ten years since UK grime wonder Stormzy released his first Indy EP. Since his album Gang Signs & Prayer (2017), however, the UK grime rapper is no longer an unknown quantity in Switzerland, as his performances at the Openair Frauenfeld have proven on several occasions. Stormzy gets the crowds going crazy with his legendary live shows.

This is another reason to expect a strong performance from the 30-year-old main act at the gig on the opening day of the Gurten. The grime rapper, who is currently dominating the headlines in his home country due to his break-up with his long-term girlfriend Maya Jama, comes from Croyden, a district of south London. His full name is Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo.

His first album was the first grime album ever to make it to number one in the British charts. The expectations for the live concert on the opening day of the Gurtenfestival can therefore be set high.

You can follow the following acts (almost) live from the Gurtenfestival:

Current live program of the Gurtenfestival* July 17, 23.00 hrs: Stormzy

July 18, 7.15 p.m.: Valentino Vivace

July 18, 10.45 pm: Nemo

July 19, 10.30 pm: Patent Ochsner

July 20, 6.30 p.m.: To Athena, 9.30 p.m.: Manillio

July 21, 8.15 p.m.: Leila, 9.30 p.m.: Dabu Fantastic Show more

* Subject to change without notice. Further concerts will be added on an ongoing basis. To ensure that the program runs smoothly, certain concerts will be shown with a time delay.