  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Gurtenfestival concert in the stream Stormzy makes Bern's local mountain shake

Martina Stadelmann

17.7.2024

blue Music brings Stormzy to your living room. The 30-year-old UK grime rapper will be shaking the Gurten today. The concert will be broadcast on Wednesday, July 17 at 11.00 pm.

17.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Gurtenfestival takes place this year from July 17 to 20.
  • This year, Peter Fox, Stormzy, Justice, Patent Ochsner, Burna Boy and Nelly Furtado are among those playing on Bern's local mountain.
  • blue Music will be broadcasting Stormzy's concert today, Tuesday, from 9.30 pm, on free TV on blue Zoom or here in the stream on blue News and on the blue News app.
Show more

It's been exactly ten years since UK grime wonder Stormzy released his first Indy EP. Since his album Gang Signs & Prayer (2017), however, the UK grime rapper is no longer an unknown quantity in Switzerland, as his performances at the Openair Frauenfeld have proven on several occasions. Stormzy gets the crowds going crazy with his legendary live shows.

This is another reason to expect a strong performance from the 30-year-old main act at the gig on the opening day of the Gurten. The grime rapper, who is currently dominating the headlines in his home country due to his break-up with his long-term girlfriend Maya Jama, comes from Croyden, a district of south London. His full name is Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo.

His first album was the first grime album ever to make it to number one in the British charts. The expectations for the live concert on the opening day of the Gurtenfestival can therefore be set high.

You can follow the following acts (almost) live from the Gurtenfestival:

Current live program of the Gurtenfestival*

  • July 17, 23.00 hrs: Stormzy
  • July 18, 7.15 p.m.: Valentino Vivace
  • July 18, 10.45 pm: Nemo
  • July 19, 10.30 pm: Patent Ochsner
  • July 20, 6.30 p.m.: To Athena, 9.30 p.m.: Manillio
  • July 21, 8.15 p.m.: Leila, 9.30 p.m.: Dabu Fantastic
Show more
Experience the best concerts with blue Music
zVg

With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on location, on the road and at home. We accompany many of the best and biggest national open airs and show the stars of the scene in front of and behind the scenes exclusively on all our channels: online at blue News, on social media and with blue Zoom and blue TV also on the big screen at home.

* Subject to change without notice. Further concerts will be added on an ongoing basis. To ensure that the program runs smoothly, certain concerts will be shown with a time delay.

More about the festival

Festival summer 2024. Blue Music brings these concerts to your home

Festival summer 2024Blue Music brings these concerts to your home

Mimiks and LCone in the

Mimiks and LCone in the "Collab, Party, Block" game"I would block Beatrice Egli"

Dein Festival-Sommer – live mit blue Music

blue Music zeigt die besten Livekonzerte und schönsten Momente der grössten Schweizer Musikfestivals. Live im Free TV auf blue Zoom, online auf blue.ch/music oder in der blue News App – egal ob unterwegs oder Zuhause.

Livekonzert verpasst? Keine Sorge, auf der blue TV Musikwelt kannst du (fast) alle Konzerte in voller Länge geniessen. Es ist ganz einfach: Auf deiner Swisscom TV Box findest du auf dem Homescreen direkt den Button «blue Music». Solltest du blue TV über die blue TV App auf deinem Smart-TV nutzen, klickst du dort ebenfalls auf der Startseite einfach auf «blue Music».

Du bist unterwegs und möchtest ebenfalls kein Musik-Highlight verpassen? Dann logg dich ohne zusätzliche Kosten über die blue TV App auf deinem Tablet/Smartphone oder über den Browser auf tv.blue.ch ein und wähle «blue Music». Du kannst die blue TV App ohne kostenpflichtiges Swisscom blue Abo nutzen.

Weiter zu blue Music auf blue TV