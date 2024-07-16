Away from the spotlight, there is a small world of its own beneath the main stage at Moon&Stars. What goes on there usually remains hidden from the audience. blue Music brings light into the darkness.

"Underworld" is the name of the usable area that visitors are normally unaware of.

Roli Schneggenburger, Technical Project Manager, showed blue Music host Annina Frey his hidden world. You can see the result in the video.

What the musicians do on stage in the spotlight is audible and visible to the audience. Technicians who bring instruments to the artists or tune them are also a familiar sight for regular concert-goers. What goes on below the stage, however, usually remains hidden.

"Underworld" is the name of the area below the main stage. And the name gives it away: hidden between the scaffolding and cables is a small world of its own, without which a production like Moon&Stars would not be possible.

For blue Music, Roli Schneggenburger, technical project manager at Moon&Stars, opened the doors to the hidden usable areas. Among other things, he tells host Annina Frey what goes on down there, what to do in the event of a power cut and explains why a hammock and a popcorn machine are a must.