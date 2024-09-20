The singer would have turned 90 at the end of September. Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

A newly arranged song by Udo Jürgens will be released for his 90th birthday: "Als ich fortging" was found in the archive, his fans will soon be able to listen to the song.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you A previously unreleased song by Udo Jürgens called "Als ich fortging" has been discovered in the archive after almost 40 years and is now being released.

The song, which is about a farewell, was written in 1985 for the album "Treibjagd", but was not used at the time.

The newly arranged version will be released on September 27 as part of the best-of collection "Udo 90", shortly before Jürgens' 90th birthday. Show more

With a delay of almost 40 years, a previously unreleased song by Udo Jürgens is being released. The romantic piano ballad "Als ich fortging" was discovered while working in the archives of a record label. The single will be released on Friday.

Udo Jürgens would have been 90 years old on September 30. The title of the song is a reminder that the star collapsed during a walk in his adopted home of Switzerland at the end of 2014 and died shortly afterwards.

"We were always searching inside and hoping to find something else that Udo had written," said Udo Jürgens' daughter Jenny Jürgens. The rediscovered song tells of a wistful farewell and at the same time seems like a late, perhaps too late, plea for reconciliation.

Demo recording rearranged

The lyrics were penned by Michael Kunze, who also contributed the words to Jürgens' hits such as "Griechischer Wein" and "Ich war noch niemals in New York". Jürgens wrote the melody and recorded a demo version, according to his children John and Jenny and the Sony Music label. The song was written in 1985 for the album "Treibjagd", but ultimately did not fit in with the concept of the record and ended up in the archive.

Now drummer and producer Curt Cress has extracted Jürgens' vocals from the demo tape and added a thoughtful piano part. He laid a broad cloud of strings over it.

Whether you find the soaring violin melody kitschy, retro or true to the style depends on the listener's age. In any case, it has become a classic Jürgens song. The new old single will also be released on September 27 as part of a best-of collection entitled "Udo 90".

