A flying visit to Moon&Stars VIPs "We paid 1,500 francs per person"

Dominik Müller

16.7.2024

A VIP ticket gives you access to the most exclusive area at Moon&Stars in Locarno. Of course, this comes at a price. Watch the video to find out how much guests spend and what they get for it.

16.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • As a VIP, you enjoy an exclusive concert experience at Moon&Stars.
  • The guests pay a lot for this.
  • Watch the video to find out how deep VIPs dig into their pockets for their tickets, what amenities this entails and why some of those present don't need a hotel room after the concert.
Show more

The ears of all visitors to Moon&Stars in Locarno hear the same thing. Even in the side streets outside the festival grounds, the music of the respective artist can still be heard perfectly.

However, there are big differences in terms of visibility: if you are standing at the very back of the Piazza Grande, you have to switch to the big screen if you want to follow the action on stage. In the so-called Golden Circle, the area directly in front of the stage, every movement and the body language of the protagonists can be precisely analyzed.

Whether someone stands at the back, the front or even outside the area is, as we all know, a question of price. If you want a particularly exclusive concert experience and can afford it, you can get a VIP ticket. Separate entrance, optimal view, parking, included drinks and snacks are just some of the advantages that VIPs enjoy.

blue Music took a look around the VIP area. In the video you can see how much the guests there are prepared to pay, what they get in return and how differently they spend the night after the concert.

