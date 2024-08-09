Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna had to be canceled due to a terror threat. Jordan Strauss/AP/dpa

All of Taylor Swift's Vienna concerts had to be canceled due to the threat of terrorism. The pop star has not yet made a statement. Now the world is puzzling: Where is Taylor Swift? Has she already traveled on?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you All three of Taylor Swift's planned concerts in Vienna on Thursday, Friday and Saturday have been canceled.

This follows the arrest of two terror suspects (17 and 19) in Austria on Wednesday. The two IS sympathizers had planned an attack on the concerts.

Taylor Swift has not yet commented on the cancellation of the concerts. Where is the pop star? There are suspicions. Show more

The canceled concerts in Vienna due to a terrorist threat are a bitter pill for Swifties.

According to the security authorities, a 19-year-old radicalized Islamist was preparing an attack on the popular US singer's shows in the Austrian capital. The three mass events were canceled for security reasons. The perpetrator and a 17-year-old accomplice have made a full confession.

According to the Austrian government, the threat situation was "very serious" - and still is.

Where is Taylor Swift? And why is she keeping quiet?

The concert cancellations in Vienna are a big topic all over the world. Only one person has not yet commented on it: pop star Taylor Swift. The 34-year-old remains silent. Not a word on social media, no media conference.

Where is she now anyway?

That's difficult to answer, as the singer is always well shielded from the world and her fans by her security crew. Swift is said to have been staying at the Rosewood Hotel in Vienna, where a suite costs 2,500 euros a night (2,300 francs), but she has not been seen there.

Is Taylor Swift already in London?

There is now speculation that Taylor Swift has already traveled on to London. The next concerts of her "Eras Tour" will take place there. She will be performing five times at Wembley Stadium - Swift fever will be running rampant there from August 15.

On social media, the otherwise so communicative artist remains silent. In her last post, she writes about her planned performance in Warsaw. She doesn't say a word about the canceled concerts in Vienna. Nothing about Tiktok and X either - except radio silence.

Taylor Swift becomes a phantom

So Taylor Swift has gone into hiding, off the public radar.

Her boyfriend Travis Kelce (34) has also disappeared: US media report that the professional footballer for the Kansas City Chiefs contacted her immediately after the threat situation became known. According to the "PageSix" portal, Swift and Kelce spoke on the phone for a very long time.

However, a visit is not possible at the moment, as his tight training schedule does not allow it.

More videos from the department