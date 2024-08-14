Taylor Swift moves into the Hamburg Panoptikum as a wax figure Taylor Swift's wax figure greets visitors to the Panoptikum in Hamburg with a little heart. Image: dpa Taylor Swift's wax figure is ready for selfies. Image: dpa The heart is a typical pose of the US pop star. Image: dpa Taylor Swift moves into the Hamburg Panoptikum as a wax figure Taylor Swift's wax figure greets visitors to the Panoptikum in Hamburg with a little heart. Image: dpa Taylor Swift's wax figure is ready for selfies. Image: dpa The heart is a typical pose of the US pop star. Image: dpa

There are sometimes problems with wax figures. Some look like their role model, others don't at all. Now the Panoptikum in Hamburg wanted to honor Taylor Swift. However, the reactions are different than expected.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since this week, US pop star Taylor Swift has been honored with a wax figure in Hamburg's Panoptikum.

The 34-year-old singer can now be found there for Swifties - in proper style with a sequined dress and heart pose.

However, the initial reactions are different to what was hoped for: fans are not happy with the new Taylor wax figure. Show more

A selfie with Taylor Swift?

What is usually reserved for blue bloods such as the heir to the British throne William and his children has recently become possible for all fans of the US pop star.

A new wax figure of Taylor Swift was recently unveiled at the Panoptikum in Hamburg.

Selfies with the wax Taylor are welcome

A blue glitter sequin jumpsuit, silver boots and hands shaped into a heart: this is how the new wax figure greets the Swifties in the wax museum on the Reeperbahn.

It is said that an artist from Berlin worked on the figure for seven months. A particular challenge was the design of the hands with the typical heart pose.

Now the Panoptikum has posted a video on Instagram and asks:

"Selfie with Taylor Swift?! No problem! It's now possible for you at the wax museum in Hamburg! How similar is she to Taylor Swift? Write your answer in the comments!"

"Taylor Swift ordered from Wish"

The results of the survey are highly unlikely to please museum officials. They don't have a good opinion of the new wax figure.

"I feel similar to many wax figures - unfortunately I'm not impressed. Wouldn't have recognized her, thought of the one singer from Abba at first," writes one follower. And another notes: "Ordered Taylor Swift from Wish."

Another fan writes that Taylor "always does the heart with her whole hand. You would have seen it immediately when researching. Really embarrassing".

The next follower is also dismayed by the result: "Completely out of touch with reality. Someone has done a really bad job."

Meanwhile, another Instagram user notes: "That's everything, but certainly not Taylor!"

The wax figure of Adolf Hitler has been controversial for years

Taylor Swift is just one of many superstars who can be seen in the Panoptikum in Hamburg.

In addition to the US singer, wax figures of Adele, Udo Lindenberg and Robbie Williams can also be viewed there.

The museum claims to be Germany's largest and oldest wax museum. The exhibition of a wax figure of Adolf Hitler in the museum has been controversial for years.

It dates back to 1941 and was not allowed to be shown in public under the National Socialists. When the Panoptikum opened in 1948, the figure was one of the first 28 in the collection.

Today it stands in a scene with images of the Scholl siblings. While the head of a Hitler figure at Madame Tussauds in Berlin was torn off immediately after its unveiling, the Hamburg Hitler has so far remained intact.

