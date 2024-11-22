There's a special bargain day for travel enthusiasts: it's worth booking on Travel Tuesday. Picture: KEYSTONE/Christian Beutler

Many people go crazy on Black Friday. It's the time to hunt for bargains. But those who like to travel should have another day on their radar: Travel Tuesday. On December 3, there are unbeatable vacation offers.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you December 3rd is Travel Tuesday. On this day, travel providers entice customers with particularly good deals.

The day after Cyber Monday often offers worthwhile deals on flights, hotels, rental cars or cruises.

Those who are flexible with destinations and travel dates can find unbeatable low prices, and bargain hunters should strike early in the morning.

According to The Independent, the best deals are to be expected in the USA or with US providers, but it's worth keeping an eye out anywhere in the world. Show more

Travelers beware: It's better to hold back on Black Friday and strike a little later on another bargain day. This is because many travel providers offer big discounts on Travel Tuesday.

This year, Travel Tuesday falls on December 3 and directly follows Cyber Monday - making it one of a series of shopping events. Today, it's no longer just Friday that entices shoppers with good deals, but a whole week long - and retailers are also offering discounts.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent for The Independent, explains the Travel Tuesday phenomenon: "In the short term, the last days of November and the first two weeks of December offer the lowest period of the season, when airlines cut prices to the level they need to fill their planes."

Although less well known than the widely celebrated Black Friday, Travel Tuesday is gaining more and more attention. The Independent points to a survey by Mckinsey & Company, which shows that interest in searching for travel bargains increased by over 500 percent between 2021 and 2023.

It pays to be flexible when booking

So if you haven't yet booked your vacation for next year, you should mark December 3 in red pen in your calendar.

It pays to be flexible, because finding a specific hotel or flight at the exact time is usually not that easy. However, if you let go of an exact date, you can find really low prices.

Travel providers such as Expedia, Booking and various airlines are often already taking part in the Black Friday spectacle, but prices are set to tumble even further on Travel Tuesday.

Preparation is the be-all and end-all. It is advisable to make a list of where you would like to travel in advance. Put together a plan. And be on time, because the best bargains are usually found in the early hours of the morning.

It can also be helpful to sign up for newsletters from travel providers in advance. You may find out about worthwhile offers for flights, hotels, rental cars or cruises before Travel Tuesday.

