Boris Becker plays poker, which annoys some of his followers. The tennis legend spent time in prison due to insolvency proceedings. Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Following his prison sentence for delaying insolvency proceedings, Boris Becker's participation in a poker tournament in the Bahamas is causing controversy. The reactions on social media are mixed.

Reactions on social media are divided: While some criticize Becker for his gambling behavior, others encourage him to enjoy his life.

In addition to the controversy, Becker is mourning the loss of his mother Elvira, who recently passed away at the age of 89. Show more

Boris Becker is on the road again. He is taking part in a high-stakes poker tournament in the Bahamas, which is causing a stir on social media. Many users on Instagram are critical and recall Becker's past, in particular his conviction for fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy in 2022, which landed him in prison for two and a half years. He spent around seven months of that time behind bars.

Becker shares pictures of his stay in the Caribbean on Instagram, showing him and his wife Lilian in a relaxed vacation atmosphere. However, his participation in the poker tournament, in which 50 million is at stake, is not met with understanding by everyone. Some commentators wonder whether Becker has learned from his previous mistakes, while others question his financial situation.

"Screw the gossip, enjoy your life"

The criticism of Becker's gambling behavior is not new. Back in 2017, he lost a considerable sum in a live poker game in the Czech Republic. These memories still seem to be present among some of his followers, who wonder whether he has really learned from the past. One user commented: "Why doesn't he stop gambling. Isn't it enough to lose everything once?"

Despite the negative voices, there are also supporters who encourage Becker to enjoy his life. Comments such as "Fuck talking, enjoy your life" show that not all of his fans are critical of his participation in the poker tournament. These mixed reactions reflect the divided public opinion about Becker's lifestyle.

In addition to the controversy surrounding the poker tournament, Becker recently had to cope with a personal loss. His mother Elvira passed away at the age of 89, leaving him in deep mourning. Becker had a close relationship with her and paid tribute to her on Instagram with loving words. The loss of his mother is another emotional aspect of Becker's life that affects his current situation.

