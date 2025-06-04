ESC presenters Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer wanted to toast their joint success after the final (from left to right). KEYSTONE

After the ESC final in Basel, the trio of presenters were denied access to the after-party. A bouncer refused to let the presenters in despite their valid wristbands.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the ESC final, Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger wanted to go to the official afterparty.

But a bouncer refused them entry despite their wristbands.

Hunziker therefore went home early. Studer and Brugger carried on partying later anyway. Show more

Imagine hosting one of the biggest TV events in the world - and not even being allowed to go to the party afterwards. That's exactly what happened to Michelle Hunziker (48), Sandra Studer (56) and Hazel Brugger (31) on the ESC final evening. The three ESC presenters wanted to toast their success together after the show and planned to attend the official after-show party. But they didn't get in.

Hazel Brugger's husband, Thomas Spitzer (36), reported on the incident in their joint podcast. Although the trio of presenters were equipped with wristbands to allow them access to the party, a bouncer refused to let them in. It was 1.45 a.m. and the bouncer insisted that the group had to wait until 2 a.m., as only then would there be a change of guests.

Spitzer tried to change the bouncer's mind by pointing out the importance of the presenters' presence. He explained how special it would be if Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer attended the party. But the bouncer remained adamant.

In the end, Michelle Hunziker decided to end the evening early and go home. Hazel Brugger was disappointed about the abrupt end to the evening. "That was so sad," she said in the podcast.

Edi Estermann, the ESC's head of communications, confirmed the incident to Blick and explained that the party was initially for invited guests only. From 2 o'clock onwards, others, including the trio of presenters, would have been able to attend. Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger ended up staying until the early hours of the morning and enjoyed the party.

More from the department