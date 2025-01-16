Jacob LaGrone has to stand trial for allegedly shooting at police officers. Meanwhile, his millionaire wife Madelaine Brockway announces her pregnancy. instagram/madelaine.lagrone

The Texan heiress, who organized a celebration known as the "wedding of the century", is expecting her first child. This while her husband is on trial for serious charges.

Texas heiress Madelaine Brockway, who celebrated a spectacular 60-million-dollar wedding in Paris in 2023, has announced her pregnancy on Instagram

Meanwhile, her husband Jacob LaGrone is on trial for three counts of aggravated assault against police officers and could receive a life sentence.

While Brockway is expecting a baby girl, LaGrone is preparing for his trial after rejecting a settlement offer of 25 years in prison. Show more

Texas heiress Madelaine Brockway, who celebrated the "wedding of the century" in Paris in November 2023, recently announced on Instagram that she is pregnant. This news comes at a time when her husband Jacob LaGrone is facing serious legal problems.

He faces a life sentence if convicted of three counts of aggravated assault against police officers, according to People.

The wedding, which is estimated to have cost around 60 million dollars, included luxurious events such as a stay at the Palace of Versailles and a performance by the band Maroon 5. The celebrations went viral afterwards.

Husband allegedly shot at police officers

Jacob LaGrone is at the center of a court case in Texas stemming from an incident in March 2023 in which he allegedly shot at police officers.

According to the indictment, he allegedly threatened the officers with a firearm. He was offered a settlement of 25 years in prison, which he did not accept.

While the legal disputes continue, Brockway has shared photos on Instagram announcing her pregnancy. It features a cake decorated in blue and pink - below, Brockway holds a slice of pink cake, suggesting she is expecting a girl.

Husband LaGrone was not seen in the pictures as he is preparing for his upcoming trial.

Brockway is the daughter of Bob and Paula Brockway, who recently sold several Mercedes-Benz garages in Florida. She herself is an entrepreneur in Fort Worth.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

