Texas heiress Madelaine Brockway, who celebrated the "wedding of the century" in Paris in November 2023, recently announced on Instagram that she is pregnant. This news comes at a time when her husband Jacob LaGrone is facing serious legal problems.
He faces a life sentence if convicted of three counts of aggravated assault against police officers, according to People.
The wedding, which is estimated to have cost around 60 million dollars, included luxurious events such as a stay at the Palace of Versailles and a performance by the band Maroon 5. The celebrations went viral afterwards.
Husband allegedly shot at police officers
Jacob LaGrone is at the center of a court case in Texas stemming from an incident in March 2023 in which he allegedly shot at police officers.
According to the indictment, he allegedly threatened the officers with a firearm. He was offered a settlement of 25 years in prison, which he did not accept.