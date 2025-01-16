Shields and Agassi were married from 1997 to 1999, and she recalls an unhealthy dynamic in which she often subordinated herself to Agassi's wishes.
These revelations contrast with Agassi's public image as a model husband. He has been married to Steffi Graf (55) since 2001, and the couple lead a secluded, scandal-free life. However, Shields' accounts shed a different light on Agassi's past.
Shields is happily married today
Shields had already accused Agassi of extreme jealousy in an earlier book. Her experiences with toxic relationships are not limited to her marriage with Agassi. Her relationship with her mother, who was an alcoholic, was also problematic.
Today, Brooke Shields has been happily married to film producer Chris Henchy for 24 years. The couple have two daughters, Rowan and Grier. Andre Agassi has not yet commented on his ex-wife's allegations.
