Actress spills the beans Brooke Shields talks about difficult marriage to Andre Agassi

17.1.2025 - 00:00

Brooke Shields and Andre Agassi were married from 1997 to 1999. Their marriage only seemed to run smoothly in public.
In her biography, Brooke Shields reveals details about her marriage to Andre Agassi. She describes him as jealous and controlling.

17.01.2025, 00:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In her new biography,Brooke Shields describes her marriage to Andre Agassi as characterized by jealousy and control, in which she often submitted to his wishes.
  • The revelations contrast with Agassi's public image, while he has led a scandal-free life with Steffi Graf since 2001.
  • Shields, who has also reported other toxic relationships, has now been happily married to Chris Henchy for 24 years; Agassi has not commented on the allegations.
Actress Brooke Shields (59) has spoken about her marriage to former tennis star Andre Agassi (54) in her new biography "Brooke Shields is Not Allowed to Get Old". The actress describes the relationship as characterized by jealousy and control.

Shields and Agassi were married from 1997 to 1999, and she recalls an unhealthy dynamic in which she often subordinated herself to Agassi's wishes.

These revelations contrast with Agassi's public image as a model husband. He has been married to Steffi Graf (55) since 2001, and the couple lead a secluded, scandal-free life. However, Shields' accounts shed a different light on Agassi's past.

Shields is happily married today

Shields had already accused Agassi of extreme jealousy in an earlier book. Her experiences with toxic relationships are not limited to her marriage with Agassi. Her relationship with her mother, who was an alcoholic, was also problematic.

Today, Brooke Shields has been happily married to film producer Chris Henchy for 24 years. The couple have two daughters, Rowan and Grier. Andre Agassi has not yet commented on his ex-wife's allegations.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

