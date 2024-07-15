Anis Mohamed Youssef Ferchichi, better known as Bushido, has announced the end of his career. He is also giving his last concerts in Switzerland at the Hallenstadion. imago images/Eibner

Bushido recently reached number two in the charts with his album "König für immer". But success or not, the rapper has now announced that he will end his music career in 2026.

The new album "König für immer" is currently at number two in the charts, while Bushido is still considered one of the biggest German rap stars.

Together with his wife Anna-Maria Ferchichi, Bushido competes against Wayne and Annemarie Carpendale in the TV show "Schlag den Star". Show more

"King Forever": This is the name of Bushido's eagerly awaited new album, which is currently at number two in the charts. Despite all the tabloid headlines of recent years, his unmistakable voice, his legendary status and his flair for the business make the 45-year-old one of the biggest German rap stars of the present day.

Nevertheless, Bushido announced via Instagram: "28 years of career and I think it's time to say goodbye!" He had already hinted at his retirement from the music industry several times before.

Now the end of the rapper's career is a done deal. Anis Mohamed Youssef Ferchichi, as the rapper is known by his real name, plans to go on tour for the last time in 2026. After that, he will stop performing, making music and giving interviews: "It will be the official end of my career. I'm retiring." He looks back on "over a quarter of a century" of career, but "now it's time to say goodbye".

Bushido competes with Anna-Maria Ferchichi on "Schlag den Star"

Many fans were all the more excited about the rapper's participation in "Schlag den Star". In the ProSieben prime time show, he met celebrity couple Wayne and Annemarie Carpendale alongside his wife Anna-Maria Ferchichi.

Anna-Maria already sent a challenge to her opponents via Instagram: "We have given birth to eight children. The duel against you will be child's play for us."

No sooner said than done: the couple beat the Carpendales shortly before two o'clock in the morning and took 100,000 euros with them to Dubai, where they currently reside.

Huge success despite - or because of - his tough lines: From the underground to Aggro Berlin to his own label, scandals, feuds, reconciliations and platinum albums: Bushido's story is also German rap history. He was one of the very first German rap superstars and has six gold and two platinum records to his name.

