Camilla appears in full regalia at the opening of parliament and puts on a satisfied face. IMAGO/Spotlight Royal

Queen Camilla was very worried about Charles - not because of a bad cancer prognosis, but because of the psychological burden. But she is acting confidently, says a royal expert.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Camilla celebrated her 77th birthday on the island of Guernsey after the opening of Parliament in the UK.

Charles III read out Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government statement in Parliament.

Despite Charles' cancer diagnosis, Camilla showed little concern and was able to count on the support of the royal family. Show more

Together with her husband Charles, Camilla spent her 77th birthday on the Channel Island of Guernsey. The British Queen celebrated on July 17, but only after the opening of Parliament in the UK, where she stood in a flurry of flashbulbs with the King in full regalia plus crown.

The sea and the rocks of the island did not keep her from her royal duties - Charles III and his wife arrived in a gilded carriage from Buckingham Palace. In Parliament, Charles then read out the government statement from the newly appointed Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Relying on support from the royal family

As Rebecca English wrote in the Daily Mail, she had "never seen Camilla so worried" at the time of her husband's cancer diagnosis. However, the author assures that this was not because of a poor prognosis for the King - but because of the psychological burden of cancer, which is not easy for partner and patient.

On her birthday, however, she didn't let any of this show; Camilla seemed to "keep her chin up", according to English. She has long been able to rely on the support of the royal family and is certainly always informed about Charles' treatment.

