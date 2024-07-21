Together with her husband Charles, Camilla spent her 77th birthday on the Channel Island of Guernsey. The British Queen celebrated on July 17, but only after the opening of Parliament in the UK, where she stood in a flurry of flashbulbs with the King in full regalia plus crown.
The sea and the rocks of the island did not keep her from her royal duties - Charles III and his wife arrived in a gilded carriage from Buckingham Palace. In Parliament, Charles then read out the government statement from the newly appointed Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Relying on support from the royal family
As Rebecca English wrote in the Daily Mail, she had "never seen Camilla so worried" at the time of her husband's cancer diagnosis. However, the author assures that this was not because of a poor prognosis for the King - but because of the psychological burden of cancer, which is not easy for partner and patient.
On her birthday, however, she didn't let any of this show; Camilla seemed to "keep her chin up", according to English. She has long been able to rely on the support of the royal family and is certainly always informed about Charles' treatment.