The "Tschugger" is now also investigating in the cinema. Leading actor and director David Constantin reveals what else the Valaisans eat apart from raclette, how good he is at doing the splits and whether Bax will soon be traveling into space.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fourth and, for the time being, final season of the Swiss cult series "Tschugger" will celebrate its world premiere as a feature film at the ZFF on October 4, 2024.

In "Tschugger - Der lätscht Fall", Bax and his police colleague Pirmin not only have to save Valais, but the whole world. Show more

In an interview with blue News, co-director, co-writer and lead actor David Constantin reveals which character has grown closest to his heart, which Valais cliché is not true and whether fans can hope for a sequel to "Tschugger".

"Tschugger - Der lätscht Fall" will be shown in all blue Cinema cinemas from October 10. SRF will be showing the final season of "Tschugger" on TV and online from November 24.

