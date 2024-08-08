Wild shootouts, colorful explosions and funny lines: Hollywood star Cate Blanchett fights alien monsters and bandits as computer game character Lilith in "Borderlands".

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Director Eli Roth takes on the popular first-person shooter game "Borderlands" in his latest action comedy.

A team led by a notorious treasure hunter must carry out a dangerous mission on the planet Pandora.

blue News editor Fabienne Berner spoke to lead actress Cate Blanchett and co-star Gina Gershon about filming in Hungary.

"Borderlands" is entertaining, action-packed entertainment, but the storyboard is only moderately convincing. Show more

Fans of the legendary first-person shooter game "Borderlands" from 2009 can rejoice: director Eli Roth is bringing an action comedy set in the Borderlands universe to the cinema.

What exactly is "Borderlands" about? Lilith, a notorious treasure hunter, returns to her home planet of Pandora to track down the missing daughter of an influential weapons manufacturer.

Together with a motley crew, including cheeky robot Calptrap, she has to defend herself against unscrupulous villains and soon uncovers a mysterious puzzle.

The sci-fi adventure was filmed in Hungary during the 2021 coronavirus pandemic. It was filmed in old mines and quarries and at the renowned Origo Studios in Budapest.

The lead role of Lilith is played by Cate Blanchett. In an interview with blue News, she reveals that she had incredible fun filming the movie. "The action scenes were so funny and so silly."

Other roles include Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and shooting star Ariana Greenblatt ("Barbie"), while Jack Black lends his voice to the robot Claptrap.

Pre-recorded audio tracks of the actor were played during the shoot. The crew worked with dummies on set, which acted as placeholders for the popular character Claptrap. The combative robot was later created digitally.

"Borderlands" is now showing in all blue Cinema cinemas.

