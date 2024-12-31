What customs do you follow at the end of the year? German presenter Cathy Hummels tries her luck at wax pouring. But it doesn't go as planned.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you German presenter Cathy Hummels wants to know what she can expect in the new year. That's why she casts pewter, lead and wax.

Lead casting is a custom at the end of the year: You heat solid lead in a spoon and as soon as it becomes liquid, you pour it into water.

This creates a figure that symbolizes something in the new year.

Lead casting has been banned throughout the EU since April 2018 because the material releases harmful substances when heated. Alternatives are wax or tin. Show more

Have you ever cast lead, wax or pewter at the end of the year? German presenter Cathy Hummel shows us how: With the camera rolling, she tries out all three at once.

She starts with lead. Then she continues with the tin, and finally she tries the wax. During the last attempt, however, she almost burns down her kitchen.

More videos from the department