Five years after being released from his royal duties, Andrew is finally supposed to stand on his own two feet. Charles therefore gives him an ultimatum.

King Charles III is "losing patience" with Andrew, according to various reports from Windsor. The Prince now has two options because the monarch no longer wants to support him financially.

No time? blue News summarizes for you King Charles wants Prince Andrew to either become financially independent or move to a smaller home such as Frogmore Cottage.

Following the Epstein scandal, Andrew lost his police protection and Charles is now ending his financial support.

As Andrew has no income, a move to Frogmore Cottage is likely. Show more

Prince Andrew (64) is still living in the royal box in Windsor five years after his forced retirement from official duties. He has fallen out of favor since the abuse scandal surrounding his friend Jeffrey Epstein.

His personal police protection was also removed as a result and Charles now pays bodyguards and gives Andrew a sack allowance.

Now Charles seems to have "lost patience", as "The Sun" writes. He wants to kick Andrew out of Windsor. He gives the 64-year-old two options for the future: the prince should stand on his own two feet financially and pay his own security guards and household - without pocket money from the king.

Or he must move to a "more suitable home", such as Frogmore Cottage. Harry and Meghan lived there before they emigrated to the USA.

Contracts of the security guards expire

Option 1 seems unlikely, as the prince has had no income of his own since the Epstein case.

Charles is also said to have no problem accommodating Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie at Frogmore Cottage - and supporting them there.

The contracts of Andrew's security guards also expired in October and Charles will not be renewing them. According to The Sun, the King warned his brother that his life would otherwise become "colder and more uncomfortable".

