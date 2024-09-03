Meghan Markle clearly feels comfortable in the spotlight - Harry now seems to have more of a problem with this. Keystone

Harry seems to be increasingly dissatisfied with his life in the USA: As insiders claim, he also feels he is only a "reserve" next to Meghan and is now toying with the idea of returning home.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Harry is unhappy with his life in the USA and feels he is once again being pushed into the role of "reserve", similar to his family before.

He has begun contacting old friends in the UK with a view to possibly returning and finding a new home.

Harry feels overshadowed by Meghan Markle , further increasing his isolation and dissatisfaction. Show more

Prince Harry seems to be complaining to his friends about being "the reserve" again. And is fed up with living in the USA - which is why he is toying with the idea of coming home.

As "The Sun" writes, the Sussex man is increasingly dissatisfied with his life in California. The emotional situation is the same as it was with his brother - he stands in Meghan's shadow. In his book "Spare", he complained about only having this role in his family.

The 39-year-old has also contacted former acquaintances in the UK in order to find a move or a new home. Friends claim that "he is a bit lost" and no longer likes being overshadowed by his wife.

Harry is in the background - even with his wife

Prince Harry feels isolated in the USA and has contacted old friends back home.

The trip to Colombia in particular seems to have played a major role in this. Meghan feels comfortable in the limelight, Harry plays second fiddle and stands in the background. In the book "Spare", he also talks about how his family was always against them getting married. They called Meghan Markle "difficult", "rude" and "disparaging" - Kate is also said to have behaved coldly towards her.

More from the Entertainment section