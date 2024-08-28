A new version of Prince Harry's "Spare" will follow in October - the content of a book is usually adapted and expanded. Picture: IMAGO/NurPhoto

After a year and a half, Prince Harry is now also publishing the paperback version of his autobiography "Spare". He is deliberately omitting new content - an attempt at reconciliation?

The paperback version of "Spare", Prince Harry's autobiography, will be published on October 22 in the USA and two days later in Europe, in unchanged form.

British media interpret this as a possible step towards reconciliation with the royal family.

Despite worldwide success and translations into 16 languages, the paperback will probably have less impact on the royals than the first publication. Show more

The paperback of "Spare" will be published this fall - it will be on the shelves in the USA from October 22. It will come to Europe two days later.

With such new releases, it is normal to offer added value. In other words, to present new content for new - or repeat - buyers.

The publisher Penguin Random House has now confirmed to the US magazine "People" that the paperback version will be published unchanged.

This decision is now being interpreted by the British media as a possible step towards reconciliation with the royal family.

"Spare" is available in 16 languages

The publication of the book will coincide with King Charles III and Queen Camilla's trip to Australia and Samoa. However, unlike the first publication, the paperback will have little impact on the royals.

The relationship between Prince Harry and his father Charles or his brother William is still strained. This has been the case since he and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

"Spare" will be translated into 16 languages with the new publication and will be on bookshelves worldwide. When it was launched on January 10, 2023, it immediately became a bestseller - six million copies have been sold.

The autobiography even set a Guinness Book record for the fastest-selling non-fictional book - at least according to the publisher.

"Important for my mental health"

In an interview with People magazine before the publication of Spare, Prince Harry said:

"It's an unfiltered insight, the good, the bad and everything in between. I don't want to tell anyone what to make of it - including my family. The book is important for my mental health."

The youngest son of King Charles went on to say that he hoped the experience from the book could also help other people and make a difference in their lives.

