This is how we are used to seeing William: with a clean-shaven face and in a suit. (archive picture) dpa

Clean-shaven and in a suit - that's how we know Prince William. Now he appears relaxed with a beard. The question of whether to have a beard or not can sometimes cause arguments among the royals.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince William surprisingly showed himself with a beard in a video, while he and Princess Kate congratulated the British Olympic team.

In the video, which was published on Kensington Palace's X account, other celebrities such as Snoop Dogg and David Beckham also offered their congratulations.

Did the beard cause a new argument between the royal brothers? Harry's autobiography "Spare" reports on an earlier dispute between the brothers over the subject of beards, as William wanted to urge Harry to shave before his wedding in 2018. Show more

The heir to the British throne has rarely been seen like this before: Prince William (42) shows himself with a beard in a video congratulating the British Olympic team. Team GB won 65 medals at this year's Games, putting them in seventh place in the medal table.

"From all of us watching from home, congratulations to Team GB," says Princess Kate (42) in a compilation of many short video messages posted on Kensington Palace's X account.

Then a slightly tousled and rather bearded man in an Adidas polo shirt standing next to her speaks up. It is the future British king. "Well done for all you have achieved. You have been an inspiration to us all," says William.

Prince William shows off his three-day beard. Screenshot X

The video also features a number of other celebrities, including US rapper Snoop Dog and former England international footballer David Beckham.

Beard allegedly caused a row between William and Harry

William had already shown his beard many years ago, but later shaved it off again. His brother Prince Harry (39), on the other hand, has been a staunch beard wearer for a long time. According to Harry's autobiography, the subject once even caused a heated argument between the brothers.

Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey!



Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!



Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer 🇬🇧🥇 pic.twitter.com/oCLz7HuuLG — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 11, 2024

According to Harry in his book "Spare", William wanted to order him to shave before his wedding in 2018. Harry refused. He had already obtained permission from the late Queen Elizabeth II to grow a beard.

William is said to have been outraged because he had allegedly not received this permission. At least that's how Harry describes it. It was not known whether William will stick with the new look permanently or whether it is just a temporary summer fad.

More videos from the department

dpa