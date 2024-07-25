Prince William recently enjoyed himself at Taylor Swift's concert. Arne Dedert/dpa

With the inheritance of the Duchy of Cornwall, Prince William secures himself a royal income. In the last financial year, the surplus amounted to 28 million euros.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince William earned 28 million euros in the 2023/2024 financial year from the inheritance of the Duchy of Cornwall.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchy of Cornwall passed to Prince William, providing him with regular income.

The Duchy covers 540 square kilometers and is worth over 922 million euros, ensuring the financial security of the future heirs to the throne. Show more

Prince William has every reason to be happy: as Duke of Cornwall, he earned an impressive 28 million euros in the 2023/2024 financial year. This sum is revealed in the Duchy's annual report, which William inherited after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. As the new Duke of Cornwall, he is entitled to the estate's annual surplus, reports "bild.de".

In the previous financial year, William received "only" seven million euros in the second half of the year due to the inheritance.

Part of the surplus was retained for working capital purposes. King Charles III had previously had 13 million euros paid out to him.

The Duchy of Cornwall, founded in 1337 by King Edward III, today comprises 540 square kilometers of land with over 20 counties and has been handed over to the respective heirs to the throne since the 14th century. It is considered one of the largest sources of income for the British royal family and is worth over 922 million euros.

The latest 2023 report shows that the Duchy consists of farms, residential and commercial properties as well as forests, rivers, quarries and coastlines.

The majority of Prince William's expenditure is secured by the Duchy of Cornwall

Prince William can also look forward to growing income in the future: the Duchy generated almost 28 million euros from 2022 to 2023, over a million more than in the previous year.

As a member of the royal family, William has no traditional income and his expenses are largely covered by the Duchy of Cornwall.

He also pays income tax on his entire income after deducting certain household expenses.

