Presenter and former beauty queen Christa Rigozzi at the Zurich Film Festival, September 2015. KEYSTONE

In an interview, Christa Rigozzi looks back on the start of her career. She also gives private insights into the division of household duties and talks about the challenge of raising children.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christa Rigozzi looks back on the beginnings of her career in a new interview.

The Ticino presenter also tells us who takes on which household tasks in the Rigozzi-Marchese family.

And she reveals what the biggest challenge is in bringing up her twins. Show more

Christa Rigozzi's lively Ticinese temperament meets brains and Swiss busyness.

Christa R igozzi is the super professional, the Swiss army knife among the Misses. Functional, extremely reliable and indestructible. Since her election in Geneva in 2006, Christa Rigozzi has had a meteoric career.

The 41-year-old talks about this in a summer interview with "Glückspost" magazine.

Christa Rigozzi remembers her beginnings 18 years ago, a long time ago: "Unbelievable, isn't it? I've learned so much since then, experienced so much, met so many people - and all the traveling! These years have been enriching. But it's also been a long journey. I've become a woman, independent, confident and strong because I've often traveled alone and all over the world. I was able to learn languages, make new friends and gain experience. I would do everything again the way I did it".

Your most important support? Her husband Giovanni "Gio" Marchese. Rigozzi says that she would not be at this point in her career today without his support, which continues to this day: "Thanks to him, I was able to do my job right from the start. As a young couple, we didn't give a thought to jealousy. And now that we have a family, he makes it possible for me to go to work in peace as a mother."

He has always pushed her and is very honest with her.

Rigozzi: "I'm so fussy, I want to clean myself"

At home with Christa Rigozzi and her Gio, everything is organized. There is a clear division of responsibilities. He takes care of the drinks and waste disposal and does the heavy lifting. Christa Rigozzi explains: "I do the washing and cleaning. I'm so fussy, I want to do the cleaning myself. She also does the family's shopping.

"The other children are a challenge"

The biggest challenge in bringing up her twins Alissa and Zoe (7) is the other children. Gio and Christa Rigozzi raise their girls at home, but as soon as they go out to play with other kids, they see different things. Rigozzi: "That's the problem."

Christa and her husband would pay attention to respect, gratitude and fairness in their upbringing. But as soon as the girls observe different behavior away from home, it becomes difficult. Rigozzi talks about the challenge: "And then one year of our constant dialog almost disappears. I guess that's the life of every parent."

