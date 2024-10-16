You can now experience Christina and Luca Hänni live. Imago/Future Image

The Hännis will soon be performing their podcast live: Luca and Christina have released two dates on which they will broadcast "Don't worry, be Hänni" in front of a live audience.

They have planned two live performances: on January 6, 2025 at the Volkshaus Basel and then in Düsseldorf at the Capitol Theater.

Tickets for the shows are already available, with a ticket in Basel costing CHF 48.80, but it remains unclear whether the live formats will be more interactive. Show more

With their own podcast "Don't worry, be Hänni",Christina and Luca Hänni have jumped on a trend that is still going down particularly well in the USA. New podcast formats are sprouting up regularly in Switzerland and Germany - and now the Hännis are even trying it live.

What you normally listen to on the way to work or simply in a quiet minute at home can also be experienced live. Like many before them, the Hännis will now try their luck with two live performances.

They announced this in an Instagram story.

Luca and Christina are going on tour with their podcast? They want to try it out in front of a live audience on at least two dates. instagram/lucahaenni1

A 50 note for the Hännis live

They will be performing at Volkshaus Basel on January 6, 2025, and tickets for "Don't worry, be Hänni" are already available. One costs 48.80 francs. For the second live performance, the two will travel to Düsseldorf to the Club im Capitol Theater. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

Whether the Hännis will interact more with the audience in the live podcast or simply deliver the same experience as usual remains to be seen at this stage.

