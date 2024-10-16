With their own podcast "Don't worry, be Hänni",Christina and Luca Hänni have jumped on a trend that is still going down particularly well in the USA. New podcast formats are sprouting up regularly in Switzerland and Germany - and now the Hännis are even trying it live.
What you normally listen to on the way to work or simply in a quiet minute at home can also be experienced live. Like many before them, the Hännis will now try their luck with two live performances.
They announced this in an Instagram story.
A 50 note for the Hännis live
They will be performing at Volkshaus Basel on January 6, 2025, and tickets for "Don't worry, be Hänni" are already available. One costs 48.80 francs. For the second live performance, the two will travel to Düsseldorf to the Club im Capitol Theater. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.
Whether the Hännis will interact more with the audience in the live podcast or simply deliver the same experience as usual remains to be seen at this stage.